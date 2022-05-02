Recent GTA 6 map leak doesn't seem too reliable

GTA 6's development was finally confirmed by Rockstar Games via a Newswire post in February. Since then, there has been no word on the subject, so gamers are getting anxious, as they had expected a short teaser.

Leaks and rumors are all they have at the moment. Sadly, not all can be trusted on that front.

There are various kinds of leakers. Some can have great credibility, a few have a mixed track record, and others are just trolls.

Latest GTA 6 map leak mentions South America

BOCO @BOCOBOCACO GTA VI possible map! I'm doing more research on this one with my source, so let's take it with grain of salt, i'll update you.



This is possible map of GTA VI (South America) GTA VI possible map! I'm doing more research on this one with my source, so let's take it with grain of salt, i'll update you.This is possible map of GTA VI (South America) https://t.co/qn9YZU16dP

GTA 6 has a lot going on in the rumor mill. Every day there is something new that users can discuss. Some rumors are fairly believable and based on factual information. For instance, the seamless lobby switching leak.

Then there are some which might be as authentic as they are false. Matheusvictorbr- can be referred to here as a good example. Then there are the so-called leakers who have no credibility at all.

BOCOBOCACO posted the tweet above, and it showcases a grayed-out map. Based on the tweet, this might be the map for the upcoming game.

Harping on the Project Americas leak, the tweet also mentions South America. Now, for a newbie, this might seem exciting and completely real. OG gamers, on the other hand, can see right through.

GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS @NEWSLEAKSGTAS This joker fooled us. Earlier he said GTA 6 announcement and trailer are coming soon. Now he is saying it's coming in a few months. I don't think he know anything about it. He's wasting our time. We are going to forget him. #GTA6 This joker fooled us. Earlier he said GTA 6 announcement and trailer are coming soon. Now he is saying it's coming in a few months. I don't think he know anything about it. He's wasting our time. We are going to forget him. #GTA6 https://t.co/h8YhWXPCeb

The first point worth making a note of is the source. BOCO has a history of fake leaks and false news. The so-called leaker has been called out and exposed on multiple occasions.

The tweet above clearly catches him red-handed as he contradicts himself on two separate occasions.

Jams @JamsFilms People will really share bullshit like this before doing kind of simple research first. twitter.com/BOCOBOCACO/sta… People will really share bullshit like this before doing kind of simple research first. twitter.com/BOCOBOCACO/sta… https://t.co/HI6M6x8wOg

The above tweet exposes the website used to source the photographs of the maps. The digital maps are literally being sold online. These are exact replicas of real-world locations like Cali (the one mentioned).

BOCO also has a history of blocking people who call him out. People who go against him are actually trying to help the GTA fans. He makes sure their tweets do not show up on his page.

This kind of clickbaity content s posted all over social media, and inexperienced gamers fall for it.

BOCO @BOCOBOCACO



Map is exact copy of Cali, Colombia, Rockstar don't copy pastes map, so this can't be real I did some research on the possible map of GTA VI, and after analyzing details with my source i can confirm that it's fakeMap is exact copy of Cali, Colombia, Rockstar don't copy pastes map, so this can't be real I did some research on the possible map of GTA VI, and after analyzing details with my source i can confirm that it's fake ❌Map is exact copy of Cali, Colombia, Rockstar don't copy pastes map, so this can't be real

After being called out by multiple users on the platform, BOCO came forward and accepted that the news was fake. The 'leaker' did not want to accept defeat. He chose to say that his research unearthed a few details which prove that the leak was fake.

The picture used in the initial tweet featured a replica of the map of Cali, Colombia.

JC @Sicario305 @BOCOBOCACO No shit? Maybe get facts before posting something for likes next time. @BOCOBOCACO No shit? Maybe get facts before posting something for likes next time.

GTA fans, however, are not ones to sit idly by. They voiced their opinions loudly and warned BOCO to research appropriately before posting anything.

To be fair, the 'leaker' did warn viewers to take everything with a pinch of salt. But that applies to scenarios with a chance of coming true, not copy-pasted material like this.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer