Recent GTA 6 map leak doesn't seem too reliable

GTA 6's development was finally confirmed by Rockstar Games via a Newswire post in February. Since then, there has been no word on the subject, so gamers are getting anxious, as they had expected a short teaser.
Leaks and rumors are all they have at the moment. Sadly, not all can be trusted on that front.
There are various kinds of leakers. Some can have great credibility, a few have a mixed track record, and others are just trolls.
Latest GTA 6 map leak mentions South America
GTA 6 has a lot going on in the rumor mill. Every day there is something new that users can discuss. Some rumors are fairly believable and based on factual information. For instance, the seamless lobby switching leak.
Then there are some which might be as authentic as they are false. Matheusvictorbr- can be referred to here as a good example. Then there are the so-called leakers who have no credibility at all.
BOCOBOCACO posted the tweet above, and it showcases a grayed-out map. Based on the tweet, this might be the map for the upcoming game.
Harping on the Project Americas leak, the tweet also mentions South America. Now, for a newbie, this might seem exciting and completely real. OG gamers, on the other hand, can see right through.
The first point worth making a note of is the source. BOCO has a history of fake leaks and false news. The so-called leaker has been called out and exposed on multiple occasions.
The tweet above clearly catches him red-handed as he contradicts himself on two separate occasions.
The above tweet exposes the website used to source the photographs of the maps. The digital maps are literally being sold online. These are exact replicas of real-world locations like Cali (the one mentioned).
BOCO also has a history of blocking people who call him out. People who go against him are actually trying to help the GTA fans. He makes sure their tweets do not show up on his page.
This kind of clickbaity content s posted all over social media, and inexperienced gamers fall for it.
After being called out by multiple users on the platform, BOCO came forward and accepted that the news was fake. The 'leaker' did not want to accept defeat. He chose to say that his research unearthed a few details which prove that the leak was fake.
The picture used in the initial tweet featured a replica of the map of Cali, Colombia.
GTA fans, however, are not ones to sit idly by. They voiced their opinions loudly and warned BOCO to research appropriately before posting anything.
To be fair, the 'leaker' did warn viewers to take everything with a pinch of salt. But that applies to scenarios with a chance of coming true, not copy-pasted material like this.
Note: This article reflects the author's views.