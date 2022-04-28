GTA 6 has been a part of fan discussions since Five came out in 2013. Gamers were expecting the game within 2-4 years of the current game. Sadly, it has been almost a decade, and Six is still a little further away. On February 4, Rockstar did prove Six's existence, and fans were relieved.

Many rumors, leaks, and speculation regarding the upcoming title have made it one of the most anticipated games ever. Fan theories and wishlists make the rounds on social media each day, and one major point of discussion remains the setting and map. This article talks about why GTA 6 should feature multiple countries.

GTA 6 should feature multiple countries, here's why

4) Different culture

The GTA series has always been set in America. Rockstar has always poked fun at American culture in the form of satire. Believe it or not, the first game was actually set in London. The game was top-down and did not have many visual details back then. Since then, the series has never left the US.

A transition in terms of the country the game is played in would massively change the culture gamers experience in-game. The American way has been showcased a little too much. The game is now global and has fans worldwide, and every gamer wishes to see their city in the game.

There have been rumors about Tokyo and London being options, but that doesn't seem possible anymore. The latest rumors and leaks point towards a return to Vice City. Vice City is Rockstar's rendition of Miami.

3) Larger Map

A few weeks ago, Take-Two Interactive (the company that owns Rockstar) filed for a patent related to lobby-switching in an online multiplayer game. Insiders and experts decoded that the next game would have a huge map to accommodate hundreds of players.

A larger map would be great, but it would be awesome if Rockstar chooses to include multiple locations. Gamers can be given the freedom to travel between countries for either exploration or missions. The mechanic was present in GTA San Andreas, which allowed players to travel between Los Santos, Las Venturas, and San Fierro.

While that game just featured cities, Six could do the same with multiple countries. The current game features a similar mechanic, but it is a locked mission. Gamers can go to Cayo Perico, an island in the Caribbean. Players can only visit the island while doing the mission. It is not an area included in the free-roam.

2) Different weather

As stated above, the GTA series has never ventured outside the United States of America. Apart from the culture and locations, the weather also remains the same across the games. Modern-day games aim to make the experience as immersive as possible. Weather is a huge part of the immersion as far as action-adventure, and RPG games go.

If Six features multiple countries with completely different weather physics, it would be like two games in one. The locations would look completely different, and the experience would follow suit. For instance, the game could feature a tropical island sort of location and couple it with a desert setting. Similarly, the game could also feature a modern megacity and couple with a third-world country.

1) Heading outside the USA

In the Reddit post above, fans continually discuss the settings and the map of the upcoming game. There are new rumors and leaks every day. GTA 6 has to be huge and needs to do something out of the box. This is because it has been in the making for almost a decade. GTA games generally come out 2-3 years apart from each other, and Six needs to be super special.

One way Rockstar could do this is by featuring a completely new location outside the United States of America. Popular fan polls include options like London, Tokyo, Brazil, Hong Kong, Mexico, etc. This change will make the game exciting again. The surroundings will no longer have endless skyscrapers and traffic. The map in Five does feature some variations, but most of it is empty.

Red Dead Redemption 2 does a way better job with the map variation. There are several worlds within the single map of the game. There are snow-capped mountains, deserts, plains, etc.

Over time, modders have developed quite a few new maps for GTA 5. This makes the experience more enjoyable and less repetitive.

Gamers would definitely love to try out traveling to multiple countries in the next GTA iteration.

