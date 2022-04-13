Several GTA San Andreas speedrunners made new World Records this week

April has been an eventful month regarding World Records in GTA San Andreas, with several speedrunners claiming new records. Most popular video games have an excellent speedrunning scene, and GTA San Andreas is no exception. These hardworking gamers have to execute a particular strategy meticulously, and making a single error has a notable chance to void their run.

These World Records are in the Any% and No Major Glitches category. These World Records are:

Any%: 3h 21m 44s (held by faulux)

3h 21m 44s (held by faulux) No Major Glitches: 4h 29m 44s (held by Sovdan)

Who knows when these World Records will be shattered. It can sometimes take weeks to months in the speedrunning scene for a new record to be set.

Note: The following GTA San Andreas data comes from Speedrun.com.

A few speedrunners obtain new World Records in GTA San Andreas (April 2022)

Seeing Tenpenny's Fire Truck fall down happens at the end of the run (Image via Rockstar Games)

These impressive times were done on PC, with the runners using 3rd-party FPS limiters. The PC version has the best loading times (which is unsurprising) as it's competing with several decade-old consoles. It is worth noting that 3rd-party FPS limiters were recently allowed on Speedrun.com for this game as of February 19, 2022.

There have been hundreds of speedrunners and thousands of runs for GTA San Andreas. Not all of them are as impressive as these recent runs, though.

Any%

As the name implies, players running in this category can do almost anything to beat the game. The most notable thing that a player is not allowed to do during them is use a cheat code (even an accidental one will null the run). Similarly, most mods aren't allowed.

The current record holder is a runner named faulux, with an impressive time of 3h 21m 10s. This record was achieved on April 5, 2022, barely edging out tape_5's record of 3h 22m 01s. tape_5's record was executed on April 1, 2022, showing how a few days is all that's sometimes needed to break a record.

It's worth noting that the current Any% category for GTA San Andreas does not use the above method to cut nearly three hours of gameplay from these runs. Still, a time of 3h 21m 10s is an impressive feat that the average gamer could never dream of obtaining.

No Major Glitches

Sovdan is the third user to obtain a World Record for GTA San Andreas this month. His record, however, is in the No Major Glitches category, with him boasting an impressive time of 4h 29m 44s. As the name of this category implies, players aren't supposed to use any significant glitches to beat the game, such as:

The Zero star glitch

Having the phone ring before beginning Blood Bowl

It's worth noting that Sovdan has posted several GTA San Andreas speedrun attempts on this channel, with several videos dedicated solely to a particular mission. His previous full run lasted 4h 32m 58s, so one has to wonder how much further he (or another user) can cut off for a new World Record.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

