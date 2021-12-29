Who holds the GTA San Andreas world record for No Major Glitches? (December 2021)

2021 has been a hectic year for GTA San Andreas speedruns, particularly the No Major Glitches category.

There are several ways to speedrun a game, most of which require the use of glitches. Players can save a lot of time by skipping through sections. However, there is something known as the No Major Glitches category. GTA San Andreas players must complete the game without using any glitches.

It's a difficult task for many players, but it makes world records more satisfying. GTA San Andreas is a relatively big game for its time, so players will likely spend hours on a run.

It is a lot of time to dedicate to a No Major Glitches run, even for the current world champion.

Who has the world record for No Major Glitches in GTA San Andreas? Here is a quick look (December 2021)

Every speedrunning category has its fair share of difficulties, especially in GTA San Andreas. No Major Glitches have yet to be completed in under four hours. Nonetheless, the difference between first and second place is only a few minutes.

Sovdan holds the current record

Sovdan is a Russian speedrunner who specializes in GTA San Andreas, particularly the No Major Glitches category. He now holds the world record at four hours, 39 minutes, and 36 seconds. Sovdan completed his run a little over a month ago.

The last record holder was tape_5, who held the title for over five months. They finished at four hours, 41 minutes, and 49 seconds.

According to their tape_5, they lost two minutes towards the end of their run. This is the exact amount of time Sovdan needed to break that record. GTA San Andreas is a competitive game, which means players never want to lose any time. In this case, it may cost a world record run.

This is no easy task to complete

Even a successful run in the No Major Glitches category takes several hours. Average runs can range from four to five hours. By comparison, the Any% speedrun can be completed in under 15 minutes.

GTA San Andreas players can spend an entire day on a few runs. A single screwup is all it takes to lose time, and thus lose the world record. No Major Glitches requires both patience and skill to complete.

This category also forces speedrunners to play the game normally. They are unable to use sequence breaking, which speeds up the process. Players will have to give it their all in this category.

Here are the top ten speedrunners for this category (December 2021)

As 2021 draws to a close, here are the top speedrunners in the No Major Glitches category for GTA San Andreas:

Sovdan (4h 39m 36s)

(4h 39m 36s) tape_5 (4h 41m 49s)

(4h 41m 49s) gui93 (4h 52m 26s)

(4h 52m 26s) Masakovske (4h 54m 04s)

(4h 54m 04s) cazpersky (4h 54m 30s)

(4h 54m 30s) Laffrone (4h 54m 49s)

(4h 54m 49s) TomyRn (4h 56m 11s)

(4h 56m 11s) cchwz (4h 57m 17s)

(4h 57m 17s) TheNevZone (4h 57m 17s)

(4h 57m 17s) SniksGames (4h 57m 27s)

Whether it's two minutes or a full 10, players cannot afford to waste time. it can make a major difference for a world record pace.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul