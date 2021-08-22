5 reasons why GTA San Andreas is still all the rage in 2021

Rockstar has released a number of award-winning, record-breaking games after GTA San Andreas but it is still one of the most popular, raved-about entries in the franchise.

The game's skyrocketing success cannot be attributed to a single factor. Although GTA 4 and 5 left GTA San Andreas in the dust in terms of graphics, fans of the series cannot get enough of CJ's tale of crime and revenge.

This article talks about five possible reasons why GTA San Andreas is still all the rage in 2021.

Five reasons why GTA San Andreas is still so popular

5) The Indestructible Bike

The Indestructible bike could not be destroyed (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas features an incredibly diverse and vast assortment of vehicles, but the likes of the Indestructible Bike have seldom been seen before in the series.

The Indestructible Bike, as the name might imply, cannot be blown into smithereens. It is indestructible, and makes for a great casual ride.

4) The brutal ,issions

GTA San Andreas's missions were never a piece of cake (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas is known for its insanely difficult missions and challenging quests. The game, on the whole, isn't a walk in the park and prompts players to go above and beyond as most missions are pretty daunting.

While these missions can be frustrating at times, they kept players hooked to the game throughout the story and made GTA San Andreas exceptionally special for fans.

3) A great collection of cars

GTA San Andreas has a great collection of cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas is also known for its unique collection of cars. From lightning-fast beasts to weaponized trucks to devastating helicopters, the game has it all.

If there's one thing GTA fans love more than blowing stuff and killing goons, it's driving cars they wish they could afford in real life. Suffice to say, GTA San Andreas's collection makes sure they can.

2) Traitors and betrayals

Big Smoke (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The GTA games are packed to the gills with disloyal, back-stabbing villains; a kind of trope fans never seem to get enough of. The one featured in GTA San Andreas, however, was not only iconic but also unparalleled.

Never before have players fallen so irrevocably for a villain as they did for Big Smoke, whom some might even consider the heart-throb of GTA San Andreas. Big Smoke's betrayal went down as one of the most iconic in the series, making GTA San Andreas the most memorable game of all.

1) Carl Johnson

The protagonists featured in the GTA games have never really been sane, but CJ's unhinged instincts coupled with his sweet and sour nature make him one of the most unique leads in the series. Aside from having a profound backstory, CJ is also the first customizable player-character in the GTA series.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul