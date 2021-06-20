5 places to find the Zentorno in GTA 5 story mode

For fans of GTA 5's story mode who choose to stay away from GTA Online, one of the best vehicles to come across is the Pegassi Zentorno. Based off of the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento in real life, the Zentorno is a beautiful automobile. While the Zentorno can be bought on the Legendary Motorsport website, there is no way of buying it in the early game without cheats, as player's wont have enough money. So here's five locations where the Pegassi Zentorno spawns in GTA 5 story mode.

Where to find the Zentorno for free in GTA 5

“Make sure the other 99% know you're in a vehicle they can't afford with this loud, brash, in-your-face supercar from Pegassi. Insanely fast with a high-tech interior, this is as close as you can get to a fighter jet on wheels. The only thing that goes up quicker than the 0-60 on this bad boy is your insurance premium.”

-Legendary Motorsport description

The Zentorno is one of the rarest cars to find in GTA 5 story mode along with the Truffade Adder. To find Zentornos in the wild, here are five spawn locations in Los Santos.

May be seen parked outside Los Santos Customs in Burton, at any time of day.

May be seen parked outside Los Santos Customs near the Los Santos International Airport, at any time of day.

May be seen driving out of Los Santos Customs in La Mesa onto Popular Street heading south, at any time of day

May be seen driving north along Playa Vista shortly after the Bay City Avenue intersection, between 06:00 am and 18:00 pm

May be seen driving away from the Union Depository , opposite the Maze Bank Tower, west towards Little Seoul, between 06:00 am and 20:00 pm

The Zentorno costs $725,000 and is one of the best cars available at the price range, but finding it for free can help save some money for other purchases.

Source: GTA Fandom Wiki

