5 most pointless cheat codes in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

The GTA series is well-known for its cheat codes, the results of which greatly increase the replay value of the games. GTA San Andreas has always been the best example of this, as it contains the most entertaining and diverse cheats. It does, however, include a number of cheats that are rarely used by players.

The majority of the cheats in the original game have been carried over to its Definitive Edition. As a result, some of the pointless cheats found in the original games can be found in the new trilogy as well.

This article explores a few such cheat codes that are usually ignored by most players.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition: 5 of the most useless cheats in the game

5) Flying boats

Xbox - RT, B, UP, LB, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, UP, X, Y

PlayStation - R2, CIRCLE, UP, L1, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, TRIANGLE

PC - FLYINGFISH/AFSNMSMW

GTA San Andreas has a ton of options when it comes to vehicles, and this range of choices extends to aircraft as well. Hence, there is no particular reason for wanting to fly with boats in the game.

4) Elvis theme

Xbox - LB, B, Y, LB, LB, X, LT, UP, DOWN, LEFT

PlayStation - L1, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L1, L1, SQUARE, L2, UP, DOWN, LEFT

PC - BLUESUEDESHOES/ASBHGRB

There are a few cheat codes in GTA San Andreas that change the theme of the in-game pedestrians. Not all of these work in the Definitive Edition, but they're not much in demand either.

This particular cheat turns all NPCs into the Elvis impersonators that can usually be found around the Strip in Las Venturas.

3) Adrenaline effects

Xbox - A, A, X, RB, LB, A, DOWN, LEFT, A

PlayStation - X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, DOWN, LEFT, X

PC - ANOSEONGLASS/MUNASEF/TAKEACHILLPILL

The adrenaline effect basically slows down time around the players while they remain unaffected. However, it was never very useful in any of the earlier GTA games. Players had to pick up a pill which triggered this particular effect, and hence, it couldn't be used when needed.

In GTA San Andreas, this effect can only be triggered by this cheat, but it was still quite unpopular. This is mainly because it's nowhere near as effective as the bullet-time effects of Max Payne, or the similar effect found in GTA 5.

2) Rural traffic

Xbox - Y, LEFT, X, RT, UP, LT, DOWN, LB, A, LB, LB, LB

PlayStation - TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, R2, UP, L2, DOWN, L1, X, L1, L1, L1

PC - EVERYONEISPOOR/KKZRPKW

This is a frequently overlooked cheat code that makes all NPC traffic in the game rural. This means that all of the cars that appear on the roads are country-themed. With this cheat, the vehicles that are commonly seen when driving through the countryside become the dominant mode of transportation everywhere else.

1) No Pedestrians

Xbox - A, DOWN, UP, RT, DOWN, Y, LB, Y, LEFT

PlayStation - X, DOWN, UP, R2, DOWN, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE, LEFT

PC - GHOSTTOWN/THGLOJ

This is yet another strange cheat in which all pedestrians are removed from the game. If this cheat is enabled, no new NPCs will spawn in the player's immediate vicinity. In any open-world game, messing with the NPCs is a popular pastime for most players.

As a result, removing them from the game makes it boring, and the completely empty map can be eerie.

