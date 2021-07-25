5 most popular Indian GTA 5 RP streamers in July 2021

Role-playing is a very niche genre of gaming, so when GTA RP was introduced, it exploded in popularity.

It turns out that the busy streets of Los Santos are the perfect setting for role-playing. Many players and streamers quickly picked up on this and started creating GTA RP content.

Indian streamers picked up on the trend as well and now there are many Indian GTA RP streamers on YouTube and Twitch.

In this article, readers will be looking at the most popular Indian GTA RP streamers in July 2021.

Most popular Indian GTA RP streamers in July 2021

#1- RakaZone Gaming

Rishab Karanwal, also known as RakaZone Gaming, is a GTA 5 RP streamer on YouTube with 424,000 subscribers.

He role-plays as "Mr.Margela" and is very popular in the GTA RP community.

RakaZone Gaming's GTA RP streams usually have about 400,000 views but they have slowed down recently as he is waiting for SVRP 3.0 to be released.

In the meantime, he is uploading scripted backstory videos of his GTA RP character "Mr.Margela", until SVRP 3.0 releases and he can go back to streaming GTA RP.

#2- Dynamo Gaming

Adii Sawant, also known as Dynamo Gaming, is a massive GTA RP streamer with 9.84 million subscribers on YouTube.

Dynamo's GTA RP streams usually get around 600,000 views while his most popular streams have around one million hits.

Dynamo plays GTA RP on the Hydra Town Role Play server (HTRP) which is owned by himself. The server hosts many popular Indian streamers like ROCK3T, Logan Gaming and Cosmic YT. The server is family friendly though, so if that kind of content isn't one's cup of tea thenthey should stay away from this server.

#3- Qayzer Gaming

Qasier Khan, also known as Qayzer Gaming, is a GTA 5 RP streamer on YouTube with 86,000 subscribers.

Qayzer Gaming's RP streams have around 250,000 views and these numbers keep increasing as his channel grows. His RP character, "Tillu Galoch" is very popular in GTA RP community for his antics and his nasaly voice which make all serious situations hilarious.

#4- YT Hathoda

YT hathoda is a GTA RP streamer with a YouTube subscriber base of 39,100.

YT Hathoda's real name is unknown but he knows other RP streamers like RakaZone Gaming with whom he has collaborated with several times on the SVRP server. His GTA RP streams usually get around 60,000 views, with his popular streams getting around 80,000.

#5- Jimmygaming

Jimesh Parmar, also known as Jimmy Gaming, is a GTA RP streamer on YouTube with a subscriber base of 46,800.

Jimmy Gaming's GTA RP streams get around 60,000 views, with some of his most popular streams getting over 70,000. Akin to RakaZone Gaming, he is waiting for the release of SVRP 3.0 so he can get back to uploading GTA RP content daily.

