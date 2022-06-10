Top 5 most profitable Gerald Contact Missions in GTA Online for 2X cash

Rockstar has presented the perfect opportunity for GTA Online players to make hay while the sun shines with the new update. Just like every week, players have a lot of options to hustle and earn 2X rewards, discounts, and much more. This can be done through a range of activities in Los Santos, including completing Gerald Contact Missions through June 15.

Gerald is the main character of GTA Online and serves as a mission giver to the players. His missions mainly involve stealing items from other dealers and gangs, providing players with the ideal way to earn money and respect while moving up the ranks. Throughout this week, players can simply call up Gerald and ask him to assign missions that would help them make double the GTA cash and RP. With that in mind, let's look at the five most profitable Gerald Contact Missions in GTA Online for earning 2X cash.

The most profitable Gerald Contact Missions in GTA Online that players should undertake

5) Violent Duct

The mission Violent Duct allows players to significantly increase their money within hours. Up to four players can play it. In this mission, players are instructed by Gerald to collect items that the Lost MC members are selling under a viaduct near the Vanilla Unicorn. Players must eliminate the members of the motorcycle gang and take the items to Gerald's apartment to complete the mission.

This mission can be unlocked by achieving level 15; the maximum payout is $18,900.

4) Hard Labor

This mission requires players to go to a construction site in La Puerta, as directed by Gerald. There, they need to eliminate the gang members on three floors, one floor at a time, and finally take down the gang boss on the roof of the construction site.

The building's site location is subject to an out-of-bounds zone until the player unlocks the top floor objective.

This mission is available for up to four players and can be unlocked by achieving level 19. The maximum payout with this one is $19,140.

3) War and Pieces

The War and Pieces mission involves the Lost MC selling some prime items to a bunch of hippies in a trailer park in the Grand Senora Desert. Gerald assigns the players to break up the deal and take the items.

Players need to eliminate and outrun the Lost MC members, steal the items, and bring them to Gerald’s apartment. The mission's name refers to the classic adage of "war and peace."

The mission can be unlocked by achieving level 30, and the maximum payout is $19,800.

2) Chumash and Grab

The mission involves a boat at the Chumash Historic Family Pier packed with items from Mexico. Players will also encounter The Vagos on this mission.

As per Gerald's instructions, players will need to go to the pier, fight and escape the Vagos, steal the boat, and drop it off at the required location. The mission's name refers to "smash and grab," a method for breaking & entering crime or burglary.

This mission can be unlocked by achieving level 35; the maximum payout is $20,100. Two to four players are required to play the mission.

1) Dish the Dirt

The story of this mission is about The Vagos engaging in a deal with an unnamed professional crew under the Radio Telescope Array in the Grand Senora Desert. The deal involves, much like the other missions, stealing a lot of items.

The Vagos crew is heavily armed with sniper rifles. Players must acquire the items, eliminate or escape from the crew, and deliver them to Gerald’s apartment.

This mission can be unlocked by achieving level 45, and the maximum payout is $20,700.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Get discounts on select models this week, plus earn 2X Rewards on a range of profitable activities including Pursuit Races, Vehicle Vendetta, and more: Live life in the fast lane with two manufacturers that define modern splendor: Dewbauchee and ÖverflödGet discounts on select models this week, plus earn 2X Rewards on a range of profitable activities including Pursuit Races, Vehicle Vendetta, and more: rsg.ms/29828a4 Live life in the fast lane with two manufacturers that define modern splendor: Dewbauchee and ÖverflödGet discounts on select models this week, plus earn 2X Rewards on a range of profitable activities including Pursuit Races, Vehicle Vendetta, and more: rsg.ms/29828a4 https://t.co/pVYsHw5G38

The rewards for each of these missions depend on the time spent on completing them. The less time required, the more the payout. Apart from this, players can also get 2X rewards by completing Gerald’s Last Play missions, as well as a lot of vehicle discounts in GTA Online this week.

Note: The article is solely based on the writer's own opinion.

