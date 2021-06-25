5 rarest collectibles in GTA 5 story mode

Apart from completing story missions and causing mayhem in the open-world setting, GTA games also feature several items to collect.

In most Grand Theft Auto titles, players may find numerous collectibles strewn around the landscape. These can range from basic stunt locations to collectibles that provide various rewards. Players are frequently required to finish a collection for 100% completion.

While many gamers find it tedious and unnecessary to acquire these special items, a few committed players are determined to collect them all. They may even find it a fun challenge in-game, which is why Rockstar Games has consistently included collectibles in GTA games.

GTA 5 also includes plenty of new collectibles far more intriguing than those seen in previous games. Here's a list of some of the more elusive ones in GTA 5's story mode.

Five hard to find collectibles in GTA 5

1) Letter Scraps

In GTA 5, players can collect 50 letter scraps scattered throughout San Andreas after completing the Repossession mission. Those with a Rockstar Games Social Club account may view the locations of all fifty scraps, even ones they have not located, under the Checklist tab.

Finding all fifty scraps reveals the secret behind actress Leonora Johnson's murder and unlocks Franklin's mission, A Starlet in Vinewood.

2) Spaceship Parts

Like the letter scraps, players with a Rockstar Games Social Club account can also view the spaceship parts locations. They are tiny, luminous objects typically hidden behind buildings, cracks, roofs, or underwater.

Spaceship parts make a faint buzzing sound heard when players are close by. After Franklin interacts with Omega during the mission Far Out, the pieces become accessible for collecting.

Once all 50 components have been collected, Franklin will unlock the mission, The Final Frontier. Gamers can get the unique Space Docker buggy upon completion of this mission.

3) Submarine Pieces

Submarine pieces are the debris of a submarine that the player is asked to find in a Strangers and Freaks mission. Abigail Mathers asks Michael to collect 30 submarine pieces scattered throughout the ocean around San Andreas.

Players can collect the fragments with any protagonist, but returning them to Abigail requires Michael. Once all 30 pieces have been collected and returned, the mission What Lies Beneath starts automatically.

Submarine pieces are not necessary for 100% completion of the game, and the reward for collecting them is a little anti-climatic.

4) Hidden Packages

Hidden Packages are a type of collectible found in most GTA games. There are usually 100 such collectibles in each GTA game, except for GTA 5, where there are only 15.

Hidden Packages in GTA 5 are a bit different from previous games. There are 11 hidden packages in the game, scattered across the ocean, usually near shipwrecks.

They appear to be briefcases that, when gathered, provide players with a range of cash prizes ranging from $7,000 to $25,000 apiece. Most are deep enough to need the use of a Scuba Suit to access safely.

After finishing the Altruist Cult Shootout with Trevor, four hidden package briefcases can be found in the Altruist Camp. Each of these is worth $25,000.

5) Monkey Mosaics

Monkey Mosaics are a unique type of collectible exclusive to the enhanced edition of GTA 5. They are 8-bit mosaic wall art spread around the game world. Players can photograph all 50 mosaics to get rewarded with unique monkey outfits.

Returning players get access to the exclusive Monkey Mosaic random event, completing which makes the Go Go Monkey Blista available in their garages.

