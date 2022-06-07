5 reasons why fans want to see crossplay in GTA Online

GTA 5 and its online counterpart have been around for a long time, and the game will soon celebrate its ten-year anniversary. However, a feature that many fans have been requesting since the game's inception has not been implemented in the game.

This feature is cross-platform play, which can be found in many popular multiplayer games nowadays. This feature allows players from various platforms to play together. This article examines some of the most logical reasons why players still want to see crossplay in GTA Online.

5 reasons that justify the implementation of crossplay in GTA Online

5) Most online games have it

In the realm of video games, cross-platform compatibility is becoming increasingly vital. Crossplay has gotten a lot of attention, thanks to games like Fortnite and Rocket League. Currently, the majority of big-budget multiplayer games have at least some cross-platform functionality.

As a result, fans want to see crossplay in every online game they play since it has become the norm rather than a niche feature. Since GTA Online is available on all major platforms, some fans believe that crossplay should be a natural addition.

Many players are eagerly anticipating Rockstar's inclusion of this feature in a major update. There are several multiplayer games available today that support crossplay even on their Switch or Android versions.

4) Reduces wait time

In games that are extremely popular, this isn't a significant issue. However, in games with a smaller playerbase, it can help speed up the process of finding a server in the game. This results in shorter loading times, which in turn makes the game less tedious to play.

GTA Online no longer has as many active players as it once did, and long-time fans are becoming disinterested due to this. Most players avoid certain game modes because there aren't enough players to start the matchmaking process.

Crossplay will help the game regain popularity by getting more players to interact with one another.

3) No need for multiple purchases

Players who have bought GTA 5 on their PlayStation 4 will be unable to access the game on their Xbox One unless they buy it again on the latter console. This can be annoying for players who are switching to a different console.

Most players caught in this situation won't buy the game again. This is because GTA Online features a lot of grinding, and it takes countless hours to do so. Starting from scratch after years of effort is too much to bear for most players.

However, crossplay will ensure that these players don't lose interest in the game. In the meantime, they can also transfer their saves and not worry about restarting their progress from scratch.

2) Stable servers

When a player starts cross-platform play, they are automatically placed on the most stable servers. If two players are using different platforms, the game will be hosted on the better of the two servers.

This enables for more consistent gaming with fewer server failures. Since there will be more alternative servers to choose from, server outages in GTA Online will affect fewer players.

1) Playing with friends across multiple platforms

Playing with friends is the most obvious reason for wanting crossplay. Gone are the days of console exclusivity when certain games were only available on either the PlayStation or the Xbox. Players today won't lose much if they only have one of the two major consoles.

Purchasing a console, however, is an expensive proposition, especially in today's market. When a major game does not support crossplay, players are unable to play with their friends who are on a different platform.

One of the most crucial purposes of multiplayer games is for players to hang out with their friends in the virtual world. The lack of crossplay defeats this purpose, and therefore, many players may steer away from buying the game in the first place.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

