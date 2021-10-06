5 reasons why GTA 4 holds up even today

Although it's more than a decade old, GTA 4 still holds up very well in story and gameplay.

GTA 4 was heavily praised by critics at the time of its release. Based on Metacritic scores, it's the highest rated game in the series. The game sits comfortably at 98 percent. Having garnered such plaudits and credibility, GTA 4 was considered a masterpiece.

Five reasons why GTA 4 still remains strong with its fanbase

5) It has an engaging story

Many critics applauded GTA 4 for its layered storytelling. Unlike most games in the series, each choice has emotional weight behind them. Players have to carefully think as every decision counts in this game.

The story centers around a tragic protagonist. Niko Bellic cannot escape his violent past. Instead, it continues to haunt him in the present.

IGN reviewer Hilary Goldstein once described GTA 4 as an "Oscar-caliber drama." While not everyone will go that far, it speaks volumes to how powerful the story was. It completely subverts the expectations of each player. This isn't the average GTA title as it resonates on a deeper level.

4) Combat was reactive

Many GTA 4 players consider this game to have the most responsive fighting mechanics. Every time a punch or kick lands, it feels just right. Players can pull off combos to knock out their opponents. There are fluid animations for each fight, so it always feels realistic.

The cover system is also very useful in gunfights. Players don't just run and gun. Suffice to say, they have to be strategic with their movements.

3) The game mainly focuses on realism

Out of all the games in the series, this one is the most grounded in reality. There are no futuristic weapons or potential alien threats. Instead, GTA 4 lets players focus on real world events.

Liberty City is a captivating world with lively NPCs. Everyone goes about their daily lives. Pedestrians may sweep the streets. Meanwhile, police may place arrested criminals inside their vehicles. Above all, it's the attention to detail that counts.

2) Ragdoll physics are fun to play with

GTA 4 uses a combination of the RAGE engine and Euphoria software. This allows NPCs to ragdoll themselves. Notably, GTA 4 is very pronounced in their physics.

For example, Niko will physically react right before he crashes his car. Coupled with that, Rockstar adds little details like smashing through the front window. There is no set animation for each moment as characters will move naturally.

1) Niko Bellic is one of the most complex GTA characters

Niko is a former war criminal with a guilty conscience. He knows what he is doing is wrong. However, he cannot do anything else right. Violence is all he knows as his life has been riddled with grief and rage.

In the end, Niko is one of the most compelling protagonists.

While not everything has aged like fine wine, GTA 4 still holds up well in 2021. The game is a refreshing contrast to GTA Online. It may be a single player experience, but it's a remarkably good one.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

