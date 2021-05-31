5 reasons why GTA 4 needs a remaster

Complacency has no place at Rockstar Games. That sentiment is exemplified the most by their work on the GTA franchise, especially in their refusal to settle for anything less than excellent. While most studios and publishers plan to keep repeating what works about previous games, Rockstar had other ideas in 2008.

GTA 4 marked a departure in every element of game design, from the presentation to the core identity of the series itself. While it retained much of the humor and the penchant

The game makes zero compromises when it comes to seeing the creators' vision through to the end. While GTA 4 has been around for decades on PC and consoles, this article dives into a few reasons why players would love a remaster soon.

GTA 4 needs to make a comeback in the best way possible - a Remaster

1 - Updated tech and visuals

There is no question as to whether GTA 4 made ambitious, bold moves regarding the visual aesthetics of the series. While each game in the series has always had a singular dominant tint, GTA 4's was absurdly robbed of most color, which gave it the typical 2000s music video look.

Many franchises that put out games in that era have moved away from the aesthetic, but fans would love to see how it would look on new hardware. Rockstar can potentially airbrush the grime out of the visuals in GTA 4, but an updated version of the same would be just as, if not more exciting.

2 - Availability on consoles

Rockstar Games have done a great job expanding their already massive presence globally by making their games available on most platforms, including mobile. Yet, surprisingly, outside of using PS Now (which isn't available in many countries), players cannot play GTA 4 on their PS4 currently.

This might not sound like a lot, but it is a significant chunk of the player base. Along with that, many console players would love to see an updated version of their game on their next-gen consoles.

3 - Episodes from Liberty City

Many fans might have missed out on trying out GTA 4: Episodes from Liberty City expansion when it first came out alongside the game. The expansions added a ton of color to an already fantastic game world by allowing players to control two new protagonists.

Playing the two expansions with updated tech and visuals will make for a rather fresh experience for GTA fans. The two expansions deserve their day in the sun and are celebrated for the fantastic single-player campaigns they are.

4 - Updated Online

Many wish to go back and play GTA Online the way it was with Grand Theft Auto 4. The online version was a much more skeletal one, with not nearly as many game modes and match types today.

However, the game retains a certain charm and rustic quality that makes it so much more charming. The lack of any Oppressor MKIIs certainly makes for a rather chill experience if one can ignore all the explosions and murder.

5 - Stop-gap entry

As much as fans would love a new GTA game, there is way too much time left on that clock. Mostly because Rockstar is in a precarious position after the departure of key figures like Leslie Benzies, Dan Houser, and Lazlow Jones. On top of that, the studio is also rehabilitating its image after public criticism due to the severe crunch on Red Dead Redemption 2.

This is why remasters and remakes are going to be an essential part of Rockstar's releases. This will help keep fans satisfied with plenty of GTA content while they can focus on the more significant project at hand - GTA 6.