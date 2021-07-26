5 reasons why GTA 5 RP will not die out anytime soon

GTA RP is everywhere nowadays, from taking over the front page of Twitch to being a source of drama in the GTA community.

Nobody really predicted the dramatic rise in GTA RP's popularity but it has since blown up and spawned several dedicated groups across the world.

There was a niche role-playing community in GTA 4's online mode but when GTA 5 was released on PC and modding became available, RP grew incredibly popular as a result of streamers and YouTubers hopping on the trend.

In this article, we will discuss why the popularity of GTA RP won't be dying out anytime soon.

Reasons why GTA RP won't die out anytime soon

1) Constant Updates

The reason many trending games like "Fall Guys" die out quickly is because they aren't updated often with new features to keep players hooked.

Many GTA RP servers go through major overhauls every few months that add a ton of new features aimed at enhancing role-playing and keeping players interested in the game.

2) Variety

Role-playing is such a wide genre that it is tough to get bored of it.

If players are bored with their server, they can simply move onto another server with different rules and different types of players so things always remain fresh and there are less chances of running into the same players.

3) International appeal

GTA RP has been gaining a lot of attention worldwide as it has become more accessible with the introduction of region specific servers in which players can use their regional languages to comfortably communicate with each other as they role-play.

In India alone, there are many Malyalam, Marathi, Tamil, etc. servers that appeal to players in these regions.

4) YouTubers and Streamers

Streamers and YouTubers are the main reason for the success of GTA RP. So when these streamers and YouTubers stop making RP content it will lead to a decline in its popularity.

However, GTA RP content seems to be racking up more and more views each month and streamers seem to be having a blast playing it. Currently, it looks like it will take a while for streamers to feel burnt out and get bored of the game.

5) Too popular to remain just a mod

Similar to how Counter Strike and League of Legends originated as mods, there is a high chance that Rockstar will implement role-play features in the next installment of the GTA franchise.

Now this is pure speculation, but it is a very likely theory that Rockstar will listen to its community and turn role-playing into an official feature.

