5 reasons why GTA 6 is the most highly-awaited game in the world right now

There is no doubt that players from all over the world are expecting the arrival of GTA 6. There have been endless rumors and alleged leaks about the game flooding the internet.

Since the release of GTA 5, players have been waiting for the next best thing from the GTA franchise. GTA embodies a world where crime is glorified, and possibilities are endless.

GTA 6 is rumored to be the most anticipated game in the world because of how successful its predecessor has been. Knowing Rockstar Games, GTA 6 will be a much better game than GTA 5.

With polished graphics and presumably a better storyline, Rockstar games are expected to set new industry standards yet again.

With no news of GTA 6 for more than eight years since the release of their last game, Rockstar has had enough time to work on every nook and corner of the game to polish it well.

5 reasons why GTA 6 is the most anticipated game in the world

5) GTA 6 has possibly been in development for 8 years

It's been around eight years since the world got a new GTA title and players all over the globe are waiting for any news from Rockstar about GTA 6.

The possibility that Rockstar games could have possibly been working on GTA 6 makes the players wonder what the game might have in store for them.

4) Every new GTA was a game changer

Each new addition to the series features a unique game mechanic that's not been seen before. From small features like the ability to swim that was added to GTA San Andreas to employing a cover system in fights in GTA 4, Rockstar Games has always pushed boundaries. Apart from these, GTA 5 has multiple protagonists that players can switch out of.

With such a history of new mechanics, players wonder what Rockstar will present to the table in the upcoming GTA game.

3) GTA provides amazing storylines

GTA has always had an interesting story line and sometimes these narratives flow into each other. Each GTA title tells a different story about a character from a different timeline.

Now that GTA is in its HD era, there are limitless possibilities with what the story will be like in the anticipated GTA 6.

2) Rockstar Games' history of pumping out quality AAA titles

Rockstar games has always set the standard for making some of the best games in the industry. Be it GTA, Red Dead, Midnight Club or even the Max Payne series, all these releases have changed what players should expect from a AAA title. Gamers expect nothing less when it comes to the latest addition to Rockstar's most successful franchise, GTA.

1) Players love the series and cant wait for more

Everyone loves the GTA series. All GTA games contain an amazing story, fun vehicles and a lot of side missions, providing countless hours of entertainment.

Although Rockstar games is still supporting GTA Online with constant updates, the community has waited too long for the next installment. Curiosity is building within the fanbase as per which cars will be in the game and what year it will be based in, Above all, players want to see what Rockstar has been working on for so long.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul