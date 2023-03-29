5 reasons why GTA Chinatown Wars deserves an HD remake

GTA Chinatown Wars is a criminally underrated game that could definitely benefit from an HD remake. Of course, any topic on this matter has to address the elephant in the room. The GTA Trilogy was a disastrous HD remaster, so there would be good logic in assuming anything similar would also bomb hard. Hence, this listicle focuses more on why GTA Chinatown Wars deserves an HD remake than how good that theoretical game would be.

Rockstar Games has given no indication that this old title will ever get revisited, and there are also no credible leaks hinting at it, either.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five reasons why an HD remake of GTA Chinatown Wars would be awesome

1) Better graphics would fix the biggest flaw

Its gameplay is fun, but its graphics could use a lot of work (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Chinatown Wars' events canonly take place in the HD Universe (a fact many players often get wrong). That said, its graphics are very unimpressive and are the reason why many players associate the title with the 3D or 2D Universes instead.

The game's bird-eye view would also likely change if a true HD remake occurred. After all, one reason this feature exists is to give players a clear idea of what's going on in the game world. Better graphics would likely mean an alternate camera angle could be used.

2) It would be nice to have the game on a home console

The game's cast is quite amusing (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Chinatown Wars was only officially released on:

Nintendo DS

PSP

iOS

Android

Some gamers love to play on their home consoles or even PC. Unfortunately, for them, the only way to get this game on those systems would be via emulation. Not everyone wants to emulate games, so having them on more consoles would be convenient.

Not to mention, seeing an HD game on a big screen is often more satisfying than seeing something in HD on a much smaller device.

3) The game is unplayable on many Android devices

A terrible average rating (Image via Google)

If people were to look for GTA Chinatown Wars on Google Play, they might notice that its average rating is 2.2 stars out of five. This is horrendous for an AAA video game developer, yet it's not unwarranted. Common 1-star reviews often point to the game being unplayable.

Such a problem could be fixed if Rockstar Games did a patch for the Android port, but the problem has been ongoing for months. No changes were ever announced for this long-lasting problem. If no patch ever happens, one could only hope for an HD remake or something else to make the game playable on Android.

4) It would be nice to reintroduce the game to a new generation

As controversial as the GTA Trilogy was, it did accomplish one notable feat: it was easy to access for a new generation of gamers. While the initial impressions of that remaster were disappointing, it was still considered "good" by some players.

It would be delightful to see other titles like GTA Chinatown Wars get an HD remake that the younger generation can enjoy. The 2009 game has been out of the limelight for over a decade, which is unlikely to change anytime soon.

5) An HD remake would imply new gameplay features

A different camera angle would be interesting (Image via ZacCoxTV)

Remasters like the GTA Trilogy primarily focus on graphical overhauls. A remake would do that and also add plenty of new features that go beyond mere quality-of-life updates. GTA Chinatown Wars is already a bunch of fun, but a theoretical update to its core gameplay would be amazing.

Remakes often include new plots and characters, so it would be interesting to see that here. It wouldn't be entirely unprecedented, either. The PSP port introduced both new stories and characters.

