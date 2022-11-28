GTA Chinatown Wars differences between PSP and Android versions explored

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Chinatown Wars is one of the most underrated games from the franchise. While other popular titles and their spin-off games are well-known, many new fans are unaware of the standalone title.

Rockstar Games first released the game on the Nintendo DS before porting it to the PlayStation Portable, Apple iOS, and Android devices. To this day, the title is only available on handheld gaming platforms.

The gaming company changed some major and minor gameplay aspects with each version. While the story and theme remain consistent, developers have added or removed various in-game elements for each platform. This article compares the substantial differences between the PSP and Android versions of GTA Chinatown Wars.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Major differences between the PlayStation Portable and Android versions of GTA Chinatown Wars

The most noticeable difference between the PSP and Android versions of GTA Chinatown Wars is the graphical quality. The PlayStation Portable was released in 2004 and has a display resolution of 480 x 272 pixels. The game was later ported to the platform in 2009, but its resolution is limited by the console's hardware.

Rockstar Games later released the title for Android devices in 2014. The standard resolution of most Android devices is 1920 x 1080 pixels, and the game heavily utilizes higher resolution and vibrant colors, producing high-quality visuals.

Graphical differences between PSP and Android versions of GTA Chinatown Wars (Image via YouTube/NeoGamer)

As seen in the above image, the PSP version of the game is blurry and pixelated, whereas the Android version has reduced pixelated outlines that creates a smoother image. The color differences are clearly visible in these images, where the PSP version is heavily toned in Sepia while the Android version has well-balanced colors.

Although Rockstar keeps most of its games the same across platforms, GTA Chinatown Wars has some exclusive missions and radio stations in the PlayStation Portable version. The game was released with five new story missions from Melanie Mallard and six new radio stations for the console. However, these additional game elements are absent from the other versions.

Furthermore, GTA Chinatown Wars has a multiplayer mode on the PSP as well, allowing players to connect locally or via Wi-Fi and enjoy the game's various multiplayer missions. Unfortunately, this feature has been removed from the Android version.

The local mode includes six missions: Single Race, Season, Stash Dash, Defend The Base, LC Survivor, and Gang Bang. While there are no missions in Wi-Fi mode, players can still participate in weapons and drugs trading, and connect to the Rockstar Social Club.

The PSP version of the game includes a cinematic camera mode and vehicle horns, but the game developers removed these features from the mobile versions. Although these are minor changes, they still have a significant impact on the overall gameplay.

Additionally, GTA players can save up to eight game files in the PlayStation Portable version of the game. However, on Android, it has been reduced to only two saved files.

To summarize, both versions have advantages and disadvantages. The game was originally released for handheld consoles, which provide some unique features to players. However, the most recent and most up-to-date version of the game is available on mobile platforms.

