5 best missions in GTA Chinatown Wars

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Chinatown Wars is one of the most popular games on handheld consoles. Despite being released during the 3D era of Grand Theft Auto titles, it has a top-down approach and arcade-style gameplay.

However, the game's missions are among the best gameplay found on portable gaming devices. Although it is much smaller in scale than other mainstream titles, Rockstar Games did not skimp on quality. This article lists five of the best missions in GTA Chinatown Wars.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The descriptions contain mission spoilers.

Store Wars, Salt in the Wound, and three other missions players can enjoy in GTA Chinatown Wars

1) The Wheelman

The Wheelman mission is assigned to protagonist Huang Lee by his uncle Wu 'Kenny' Lee. Throughout the mission, GTA Chinatown Wars players can steal and drive various luxury and sports cars.

While the objectives appear simple, one must complete the mission within six in-game hours. Along with the time constraints, players must take special care of these cars during delivery as severely damaging them will result in failure.

Players must locate the Resolution X near Uncle Wu's restaurant, the MK GT9 behind a police station, and the 500 XLR8 in a gas station and deliver them to the garage in BOABO.

2) Tricks of the Triad

Wu 'Kenny' Lee assigns Huang Lee the Tricks of the Triad mission in GTA Chinatown Wars. The goal is to deal drugs with two dealers named Liam and Danny and stash the amount in Huang’s apartment.

First, Huang must sell Acid to Liam on a Firefly Projects basketball court. While this deal is simple, he learns about the hidden security cameras that impede drug deals in the city. Danny then emails him about selling cocaine in Meadows Park. When the second deal is completed, the cops arrive to bust the deal.

Players must flee the scene without dying or being apprehended while delivering cocaine to Huang's apartment. The latter will be pursued recklessly by the police, and any of the aforementioned casualties will cost him his money and drugs.

3) Stealing the Show

Stealing the Show is one of the most intense missions in GTA Chinatown Wars. Zhou Ming gives Huang Lee the mission where he has to sneak into the back of a truck, steal merchandise, and throw them at Zhou while being driven by the truck.

Players must hurl a total of 15 crates onto Zhou's vehicle to collect them. During the mission, the truck makes several turns, making it difficult for players to throw crates into the target. While traffic in Liberty City is already heavy, numerous accidents, car chases, and other traffic-related issues occur along the way.

Once all the crates have been collected, Huang must return them to Zhou's club. Players who complete the mission successfully will be rewarded with $150.

4) Store Wars

During the Store Wars mission, GTA Chinatown Wars players get to engage in intense gun battles with Spanish Lords. Wu 'Kenny' Lee gives him the assignment of protecting one of his stores from intruders.

Players must reach the store before the Spanish Lords and block both entrances to the store's location. Four NPC vehicles can be used to create barricades for enemies. When the Spanish Lords arrive, players must defeat them before they vandalize and destroy Kenny's store.

5) Salt in the Wound

Salt in the Wound is the final story mission in GTA Chinatown Wars. It is also one of the most difficult missions in the game, with several gunfights, boat chases, car chases, and an emotional cutscene at the end.

During the mission, Huang learns about his father's murderers and kills them both in retaliation. The one lasts longer than any other mission in GTA Chinatown Wars, and the police also prevent players from making progress.

