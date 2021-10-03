5 reasons why GTA San Andreas has the best cheat codes in the series 

When it comes to cheat codes in the GTA series, one could argue that GTA San Andreas is the king.

Despite the ubiquitous implementation of cheats across the series, one game must stand out above the rest. They can't all be equal given how differently the cheat codes are implemented in each title. This article will look at some reasons why fans might consider GTA San Andreas to have the best cheats in the franchise.

Five reasons why GTA San Andreas's cheat codes are so memorable

5) GTA San Andreas is a popular game

Many fans love GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas fans are likely to remember most things about the game. It's a legendary title full of numerous delightful features. Even if players weren't into cheat codes, they might still enjoy the game for what it is.

Inevitably, some people would like San Andreas's various cheat codes. A code like HESOYAM will forever live in infamy.

4) The codes work well with GTA San Andreas's features

GTA San Andreas introduced plenty of new features that made the game stand out from its competition. One cool new feature was the ability to recruit GSF members to follow CJ. As far as cheat codes are concerned, there are a few that affect this mechanic.

Not to mention, some cheat codes affect gangs in general. Even facets like pedestrian riots work well with the game. Implementing the same cheat codes in other GTA titles wouldn't feel right.

3) Spawn Jetpack exists

The Jetpack is one of the most iconic and useful features present in GTA San Andreas. Fortunately, this game has a cheat code that spawns one in front of the player. It's an equippable vehicle that gets them practically anywhere and is indestructible.

It shouldn't be surprising to most GTA San Andreas players that this single cheat code ranks near the top for the most looked-up cheat. As far as spawn codes go, it's an onerous affair to think of a more memorable one.

2) A massive amount of cheat codes

There is even a cheat code to make CJ fat (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas's successor, GTA 4, has substantially fewer cheat codes by comparison. It's not just GTA 4 that pales in comparison, either. GTA San Andreas has more cheat codes than any other game in the franchise.

Players have more areas to mess around with as a result. Some codes are minor and not exciting, but ignoring the game's numerous fun options would be an injustice. Ultimately, there is a little bit of everything for everybody in GTA San Andreas.

1) These cheats cater to different playstyles

With GTA San Andreas having a truckload worth of cheat codes, there's bound to be one that entertains the player. If one wishes to spawn a specific vehicle, then there are plenty of options to consider. Likewise, if a player wants to cause pure carnage, they have a myriad of cheat codes.

There are even some wacky cheats. The fact that so many codes work well with one another is the icing on the cake. In a way, it's like being at an all-you-can-eat buffet with a good variety of options. One doesn't have to take advantage of everything before them, but knowing that the option exists is nice.

Also Read

GTA San Andreas is an embodiment of sublime creativity and unhinged madness. From saving one's family to setting the town on fire, the title had nearly everything. Coupled with that, cheat codes became an innate facet of a player's gameplay. This is one of the many reasons why the game has attained seminal status.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far