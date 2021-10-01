5 most forgettable GTA San Andreas cheat codes

Cheat codes can be a blast to use, but some of them tend to be forgettable in GTA San Andreas.

Most players vividly remember some cheat codes from the game. Something like spawning a Jetpack or Rhino is too valuable to ignore. Likewise, infinite health and various weapon-related cheat codes drastically alter how one plays the game. Unfortunately, that doesn't apply to all cheat codes.

Some of them affect minor parts of the game that some players don't care about altering.

Five of the most forgettable GTA San Andreas cheat codes

For the sake of diversity, this article will try to consist of more than five weather or traffic-related cheat codes. Surprisingly, there are still plenty of forgettable options to include.

5) Vehicles have better handling

This cheat code allows cars to turn almost perfectly. It can be helpful, but it isn't flashy or heart throbbing to see. It's mainly useful if the player wishes to make wide turns. If the player doesn't make those types of turns frequently, then it's easy to forget this GTA San Andreas cheat code is on.

It does apply to every vehicle, at the very least. Making perfect u-turns is remarkably easy with this cheat code activated. However, players should keep in mind that they can flip their vehicle over effortlessly when it's triggered.

4) Rural traffic

Many traffic-oriented cheat codes tend to be forgettable. This cheat code is no different, and it involves all of the pedestrians and traffic being replaced by the rural equivalent. This cheat code is useless in a rural setting, which means this cheat code isn't applicable everywhere.

Not to mention, most rural vehicles aren't fast. Adding tractors to areas they shouldn't spawn can be amusing, but it's not going to reach the point where many players are clamoring to use this cheat code.

3) Cloudy and overcast weather

Technically, these are two cheat codes. However, their effect is nigh identical to one another. They even share a cheat code on PC. They only affect the weather in GTA San Andreas, but they're not to be confused with cheat codes that cause rain or storms.

Weather cheat codes are a niche topic altogether. These codes, in particular, aren't flashy or exciting at first glance. Unsurprisingly, they tend to do poorer views on YouTube compared to the flashier cheat codes.

2) Orange Sky and time is stuck to 21:00

This GTA San Andreas cheat code is as niche as they come. A permanent orange sky isn't helpful to abuse. It doesn't change the core gameplay by much, either; it's simply different lighting.

The weird part about this cheat code is how it's always 21:00. It's not a useful time for GTA San Andreas players. Interestingly enough, this cheat code combines a time-altering and weather cheat, a rare feat in GTA San Andreas.

1) Traffic lights are always green

Players don't have to obey the rules of traffic in GTA San Andreas. Hence, changing all traffic lights to green doesn't personally affect them. Instead, it ensures that traffic treats every stop like it was a green light.

Vehicles will still stop if the player or other pedestrians get in their way. Hence, it's not as chaotic as one would hope. It alters a few small interactions in GTA San Andreas, but nothing too significant.

