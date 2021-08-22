5 reasons why GTA San Andreas is an overall better game than GTA 5

GTA San Andreas was released in 2004 and GTA 5 arrived almost a decade later. So it would be natural to presume that the latter would be the preferred favorite.

However, contrary to expectation, even after accepting the superiority of GTA 5's graphics and visual effects, a sizable proportion of gamers find GTA San Andreas to be a better overall game than GTA 5.

This topic is very subjective and everybody is entitled to their own opinion about the two games.

Why GTA San Andreas As better than GTA 5

5) Storyline

The storyline is the foundation of any single-player game. GTA 5 has three different narratives, each with a different protagonist. Although an interesting concept on paper, the game ends up not fleshing out any of them.

Many players find following the three narratives a daunting and difficult undertaking, with some even considering it tiresome, long, and tedious.

The storyline in GTA San Andreas, on the other hand, is considerably simpler, more personal, and centered on a single protagonist. It encourages family and brotherhood ideals.

4) Compatibility with modern devices

GTA San Andreas was published nearly two decades ago, and it still looks and performs great on many devices. The game runs smoothly on iPhones and iPads, as well as newer Android devices.

GTA 5 is currently available for PC and all consoles starting with the PS3/Xbox 360. However, the current patch only improves the PC and next-gen console versions. Meanwhile, GTA San Andreas runs flawlessly on PC, consoles, and mobiles.

Because everyone has a phone, but not a PC capable of running GTA 5, the availability of a mobile version makes San Andreas a much easier game to get into.

3) Music

Music is a big part of the GTA franchise and the San Andreas theme is one of the most iconic soundtracks in gaming. GTA 5's soundtrack is also good but it is definitely one of the weaker ones in the franchise.

San Andreas also has better music on the radio which does a fantastic job of capturing the spirit of the 1990's.

2) Map size

GTA 5's map is much larger than GTA San Andreas's. The majority of the map, however, is made up of nothing but empty mountains and deserts.

San Andreas, on the other hand, is divided into three major cities: Los Santos (based on Los Angeles), San Fierro (based on San Francisco), and Las Venturas (based on New York City).

These cities have arguably larger urban areas than Los Santos in GTA 5. They also had more variation because the three cities were all highly distinct from one another.

In open-world games like GTA, the city is far more essential than the barren plains and hills because it is here that all the action takes place.

1) RPG elements

GTA San Andreas had RPG elements like controlling CJ's diet and going to the gym to improve his physique. These elements weren't just cosmetic, they changed how CJ walked, his running speed and fighting style.

All of these RPG elements were ditched in GTA 5 making the game feel more streamlined.

