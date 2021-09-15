5 reasons why the GTA San Andreas story is better than that of GTA 5

The GTA series has often relied on the quality of storytelling for their games' success. They are often compared against their competitors in terms of their storylines. However, it is even more common to compare the GTA games against each other.

GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas are often compared against each other because both games are set in the same region. Apart from gameplay elements like physics and customizability, their plots are also analyzed.

GTA San Andreas is often considered to have a better story than that of GTA 5. This article takes a look at some of the factors which make the former game's plot better.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

GTA San Andreas vs GTA 5: 5 reasons why the former game has a better storyline

1) Less drama, more fun

The story of GTA 5 gets trapped in a soap opera-like drama involving Michael's family. Since Michael is the driving force behind the story's progression, this family drama often feels overwhelming.

GTA San Andreas, on the other hand, has a generally fast-paced narrative. It still deals with a family (the Johnsons) but with much less drama. Never does the player feel that Carl's friends and family are annoying.

2) 90s setting

The nostalgia effect definitely makes GTA San Andreas much more memorable. The story itself is something that perfectly fits the timeline the game is set in. Many players feel that modern settings lack the vigor of the past. As a result, stories like that of GTA 5 end up becoming drab in comparison.

3) Gang affiliation

The sense of belonging in GTA San Andreas is interwoven with the story. Throughout the tale, CJ looks for a place to belong but at the same time wishes to escape from his background. CJ and Sweet are shown as foils to each other in this regard, but they still have common ties.

They're a family in a literal sense, and they're also members of the Grove Street Families gang. Gang warfare is a major element of gameplay as well as the storyline. By the end of the game, players begin to sympathize with the GSF.

There is no element of gang affiliation in GTA 5. Although Franklin is loosely tied to the Families, he is not really involved with them.

4) Better themes

The central themes of GTA San Andreas are brotherhood, betrayal, and ambition. On the other hand, GTA 5 explores the themes of one (or a few) against many and camaraderie in a selfish world.

Both games have lofty and commendable intentions, but the former game proves superior. It manages to integrate its theme with the storyline, no matter how wacky it becomes in the process. GTA 5, however, often tends to go off in a different, unrelated direction that only ends up confusing the player.

5) Better cast of characters

Most GTA players agree that the last game had some of the most unmemorable characters. None of the side characters manage to make an impact. A few, like Lamar and Lester, are somewhat interesting but feel incomplete.

GTA San Andreas, on the other hand, has some of the most renowned characters in gaming. Some of them like Big Smoke and Officer Tenpenny have become iconic in pop culture.

