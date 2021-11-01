5 reasons why GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will be a massive success for Rockstar

The Definitive Edition trilogy is the most important thing for GTA fans right now, even more so than the Expanded & Enhanced GTA 5. The trailers for both of these games have received some backlash from fans. However, the former has received mostly positive feedback so far, whereas the latter has enraged the entire fanbase.

This article outlines a few reasons why the Definitive Edition trilogy could be one of Rockstar's most successful releases to date.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: 5 reasons why the upcoming remasters will be successful

5) Rockstar hasn't released a new title in years

The last game released by Rockstar Games was Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018. Since then, fans have been eagerly expecting a new game, with GTA 6 being the most in demand.

However, Rockstar hasn't released anything new, and has instead focused entirely on GTA Online. When they did make an announcement, it turned out to be a port of GTA 5 for modern consoles. Hence, the majority of the fanbase have been eager to try out the remastered games.

4) The original trilogy needed a modern upgrade

The original 3D Universe trilogy was nothing short of a revolution in the video game industry when they came out. They changed the open-world genre forever with their unique features and mechanics.

However, the games haven't aged well and are nearly incompatible with modern hardware. As such, it needed a remaster to keep the games alive.

3) Some GTA 6 fans will be satisfied

GTA 6 fans have been desperately demanding for the game and Rockstar has been avoiding the issue altogether.

With the release announcement of the remastered trilogy, many such fans have expressed their satisfaction on social media. They've even stated that they won't be clamoring for GTA 6 for a long time.

2) The current generation can experience the classics

The original 3D Universe trilogy was a masterpiece that deserves the popularity that newer Rockstar titles get. Veteran GTA fans even believe that the earlier games were much better, mostly in terms of storytelling.

Many players are thus excited to experience these games that they missed out back when they were released.

1) Nostalgic value

The most important reason for being excited about the Definitive Edition trilogy is definitely nostalgia. GTA fans are looking forward to reliving the stories of Claude, Tommy, and CJ in the new games, especially since Rockstar has maintained the original aesthetic.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod