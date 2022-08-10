5 reasons why GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy will always be a better experience on PC/console than Android

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition by Grove Street Games bombed on PC, and the sales continue to nosedive. However, the organization is still moving towards an Android release which is constantly being delayed.

Fans awaiting the launch of these titles should know that they will be nowhere near as far as the performance on PC is concerned.

Rockstar Games has released Android ports for its games in the past, and they were alright. But they served gamers who did not own a powerful enough PC or console. Some of the games that got ports over to Android were the original versions of GTA Vice City, San Andreas, and Three.

While gamers and fans received these ports enthusiastically, many issues with these games continued to irk them. With that in mind, this article will discuss why the Trilogy Edition will work better on PCs and consoles than on mobile devices.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Android will be no match for PC

1) Restrictive graphics on Android

The most crucial point that needs addressing is the graphical performance comparison. Even if the Android version of the game isn't out yet, one can easily imagine how the game will look.

The video above compares gameplay footage from GTA Vice City (PC) and Vice City Stories (PSP). Android is used on mobile devices known for their mobility and small form factors. Hence, fitting a powerful GPU isn't possible. Although the game isn't very demanding, the upgraded textures and graphics will be a lot for a mobile device to handle.

2) Restrictive controls

Another drawback GTA mobile gamers face is the lack of comfortable controls. Gaming on a 6-7 inch screen is no match for gaming on a 26-inch monitor using either gamepads or keyboards and mice. Few gamers might opt for tablets and not mobile phones, but even those are just 10-12 inches.

Mobile gaming devices like the Switch and PSP are made for gaming, and they do it brilliantly. There are joypads, bumpers, and buttons for intricate functions. Smartphones and tablets lack that.

3) No mod support on Android

The fact that the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was launched as a set of broken and unfinished games is no secret. Gamers were pretty upset with the way Grove Street Games had redone their old favorites. Not only did the titles look bad, but the gameplay was also very buggy.

However, PC gamers have a huge modding community that comes in clutch during troublesome times. Considering that the Android port will be released soon and will be developed by the same studio, what will Android users do if the game is broken and buggy?

4) Constant delays in release

Ben @videotech_ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (iOS and Android) is still scheduled for release for sometime in Fiscal 2023.



We're looking a date between now and early 2023. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (iOS and Android) is still scheduled for release for sometime in Fiscal 2023.We're looking a date between now and early 2023. https://t.co/BXSvjQRuMY

GTA fans have been waiting for the Android/iOS release of the Definitive Edition for quite some time now. The ports had been delayed earlier as well and were supposed to be out within the first half of 2022. However, the latest news states that the game should be available by 2023.

Developing a game on PC, console, and mobile devices is very different. Since Grove Street Games decided to give PCs and consoles its first preference, Android gamers will have to wait longer.

5) Gamers can already play the game using the Steam Link app

GTA fans who already own a PC and the Definitive Edition on Steam can easily play the game on Android Devices. All they need to do is download the Steam Link app. Using Steam's Big Picture Mode, this application enables gamers to play games remotely on their mobile devices.

Gamers only need to ensure that the PC can run the Definitive Edition and that both devices are connected to the same network. Once paired via the app, clicking 'Start Playing' will open the Steam Library, and gamers can play all the games remotely.

GTA gamers who have been fans of the franchise for a long time know that nothing beats PC gaming.

However, fans can use Android and other mobile devices to play platform-specific games like Chinatown Wars, Vice, and Liberty City Stories.

