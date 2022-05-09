Fans agree that GTA Chinatown Wars is vastly underrated

The GTA series is vast and it spans over decades. OG fans who've been with the franchise since the beginning love the old games. For many, the Grand Theft Auto series began with Michael, Franklin and Trevor. OG fans, however, also know of Huang Lee. The protagonist in GTA Chinatown Wars.

The game was released way back in 2009 and debuted on the Nintendo DS. Shortly after, it was brought over to the PSP as well. The game blew up and is still regarded as one of the most underrated games in the series.

Redditors talk about how GTA Chinatown Wars is vastly underrated

Chinatown Wars takes place in Liberty City, Rockstar's rendition of New York. It follows the story of Huang Lee, as mentioned above. Huang's father, the leader of the Triads in Liberty City, passes away. This vacuum creates a power struggle which Huang must resolve. He makes his way to the famed city and is greeted by getting abducted and left to die. Angry, of course, he sets out on a path of revenge.

The top-down perspective really surprised a lot of fans. (Image via PDAlife)

Chinatown Wars isn't a regular GTA game of its era. It did a lot of things differently, and honestly most of them worked out quite well.

The first thing that regular fans will notice is the absence of the third-person-perspective. It goes back to the roots and presents the world via a top-down-perspective.

Secondly, the game does not use voice acting for cut scenes, something that the series is built on. It makes use of moving pictures to fill this gap and it does that beautifully.

Fans are in awe of the game even today. The bright and popping color scheme made it look like a animated movie. The driving and shooting were on point and fluid as ever. The absence of voice acting and cutscenes does not hinder the storytelling either. The story is rich and gripping.

Even after all these years, GTA Chinatown Wars is still at the top of the Metacritic list for best Nintendo DS games. It sports a critics rating of 93 and user rating of 8.3.

Fans today think that the game definitely deserves a remaster. After the massive backlash that Rockstar faced after the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, this could be the only road to redemption.

Side activities shine in all Grand Theft Auto games. Chintatown Wars was no different, as it excelled in keeping gamers engaged.

The drug trade was very intricate and meticulous. It saw gamers make a lot of cash via the sale and purchase of coke, meth, weed, acid, etc. This mechanic is being missed till date as no other game in the series did it this well.

The storytelling in this game was also perfect as it always kept gamers guessing. It was a story of revenge, but the path to revenge was quite long. The deep story was broken down into 70 missions. These missions, plus the side activities, made the game quite large.

Gamers searching for the game can find it on Google Play.

Chinatown wars took on a challenge when it chose the DS over the PlayStation. This did surprise fans, but Rockstar really upped their game with this.

The touchscreen experience was new and made the game feel way more immersive. The game may be old but did many things that fans loved to this day. Many fans hope that a few mechanics from Chinatown Wars will feature in the new game.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan