Why GTA Chinatown Wars is still one of the most underrated games in the series

As far as HD Universe Grand Theft Auto games go, GTA Chinatown Wars is easily underrated.

It's a common misconception that this game isn't a part of the HD universe because of its graphics. While its graphics are far from being something one would consider "HD," it's vital to note that the HD Universe is merely a term for the latest generation of games in the series.

The other games that often get more attention in the HD Universe are:

Grand Theft Auto 4

The Lost and Damned

The Ballad of Gay Tony

Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto Online

That's not even mentioning the 3D Universe games such as GTA San Andreas. However, GTA Chinatown Wars is a legitimately great game in its own right.

Diving into what made GTA Chinatown Wars so great

The funny Huang Lee (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a brief list of what makes the game great:

Huang Lee's humor is arguably the best out of any protagonist in the series

Fluid gameplay

It was initially designed with touch controls in mind, making it feel right at home on mobile devices

Unique minigames that don't appeal in other games in the series

Short missions make it fun for quick game sessions

The general mood of the story is far more over-the-top than Grand Theft Auto 4

By comparison, the weakest parts of the game are related to the fact that it's a game designed for handheld consoles. GTA Chinatown Wars' graphics won't wow players, but its gameplay and characters more than makeup for it.

Huang Lee as a protagonist

A good summary of how spoiled he is (Image via Rockstar Games)

Huang Lee is witty and has lived a lavish lifestyle than most other Grand Theft Auto protagonists. Like CJ from San Andreas, Huang Lee occasionally humorously mocks those around him. There's seldom a dull moment when he talks, and it's not done in a way that seems overly forced, either.

His characterization is partially what makes GTA Chinatown Wars seem like one of the better-written games in the series (as far as dialogue goes). The story is simple, but that's also a breath of fresh air considering how deep some of the latest games are.

GTA Chinatown Wars' Fun gameplay

An example of a player trying to start up a car (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although the game is seen top-down, its gameplay still closely resembles other Grand Theft Auto games that players know and love. Chinatown Wars special was initially released on the Nintendo DS, meaning it utilizes touch screen controls.

They were often used for either GTA Chinatown Wars' PDA system or various minigames (such as starting a car). Similarly, much of the general gameplay is pretty quick (with most missions being easy and short, but still fun). If it had better graphics and a more traditional camera angle, that would make it even more top-tier.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Srijan Sen

LIVE POLL Q. Have you ever played GTA Chinatown Wars? Yes No 0 votes so far