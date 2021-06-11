5 reasons why Michael is the best protagonist in GTA 5

Michael De Santa might not be as over-the-top as Trevor is, but there's still a case to be made that he's the best protagonist in GTA 5.

One could argue that every protagonist in GTA 5 has a case to be made for them being the best protagonist. However, an argument can also be made that Michael's case is the strongest. Predictably, this means that this article will focus on the latter argument.

Michael De Santa is the second protagonist players can control after the prologue, yet he feels the most complete. Whether it's his more coherent story or his stronger connection to the rest of the cast, Michael feels like the definitive protagonist of GTA 5. If somebody feels like the definitive protagonist of the game, then chances are, they're the best protagonist.

Five reasons why Michael is the best protagonist in GTA 5

#5 - He isn't an over-the-top criminal

Michael De Santa (Image via Rockstar Games)

Trevor Philips is a fascinating character, but many of his actions are a little too over-the-top. For some GTA fans, molesting Floyd and sending people to a cannibal cult is a big red flag, especially since it's a deviation from what old GTA protagonists did.

Michael De Santa is a more classic GTA character. He has his questionable motives as a criminal, but he doesn't go about it in the insane manner that Trevor does. Players who switch to Michael won't find him randomly stuffing a person down a toilet or being engaged in numerous police chases (the latter could be annoying at times).

Likewise, Michael is more fleshed out as a character compared to Franklin, meaning that fans tend to be more invested in Michael's story than Franklin's.

#4 - Michael starts off rich

The De Santa Residence (Image via GTA Wiki)

Usually, GTA protagonists start from the bottom and make their way to the top. Not Michael, for he is already loaded and lives in a fine home in Rockford Hills. Of course, that doesn't mean life is perfect for Michael in GTA 5.

Despite having a luxurious home, Michael's problems largely stem from his relationship with the rest of his family. It's an interesting dynamic, especially since it gets him into trouble that he can't afford.

By comparison, GTA 5's other protagonists have less than stellar upbringings. Franklin lives with his aunt, and Trevor lives in Sandy Shores.

#3 - A more coherent story

The incident that makes Michael return to a life of crime (Image via GTA Wiki)

Franklin's story in GTA 5 shows a lot of promise, but he ultimately falls off to the wayside once Michael is introduced. The former largely becomes a lackey, which is unfortunate since his straight-man persona gets overshadowed by the veteran Michael and the crazy Trevor.

Michael's story feels the most complete in GTA 5. It's not everybody's cup of tea, but it has the most coherent storytelling found in the game due to its premise. It's grounded in reality while also being the anchor that ties Trevor and Franklin's stories together.

In a way, Michael is the most important character in GTA 5.

#2 - He makes Trevor sympathetic

For some GTA 5 fans, Trevor is a terrible human being, even by GTA standards. He's a sadistic sociopath who does all sorts of crimes that make him seem almost entirely unsympathetic. However, Michael De Santa (surprisingly) makes Trevor seem more humane.

Michael sells out at the beginning of the game, and Trevor legitimately thinks that he's dead. It's a betrayal of trust, and Trevor isn't the type of person who has many friends to begin with. To add further insult to injury, Michael also indirectly gets Brad killed, further ruining Trevor's life.

They live not too far away from one another (in the sense that Trevor can get to Michael's place in a few in-game hours). Imagine being heartbroken over a friend's death, only to find out they still live nearby. Trevor even has a tattoo dedicated to Michael.

#1 - The anchor that ties everything together

Michael and the crew (Image via Rockstar Games)

Other than having a coherent story individually, Michael De Santa plays a crucial role in making GTA 5 the game that it is today. If Michael never betrays Trevor, then Trevor would feel shallow as a character without the motivation to see Michael again.

Likewise, Franklin would be doing something else entirely. Perhaps, his story would be a lot more interesting than playing second fiddle to Michael, but as it stands right now, Michael is his mentor.

There would be no reason for Trevor to meet Franklin without Michael, as both of their stories are heavily tied to Michael's.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

