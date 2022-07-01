5 reasons why the next GTA 5 DLC should be for single-player

If rumors are to be believed, GTA Online is about to receive a new content expansion this month. This is also when the game usually receives a major update. The last DLC came out in December 2021, and players are already getting bored of the game.

However, it is also worth considering that Rockstar has never released a single-player expansion for Grand Theft Auto 5. It is also the only mainline game in the franchise to have never received an expansion.

Instead of releasing a new multiplayer DLC, they could be launching one for the single-player mode instead; this article argues why this should be the case.

Why fans need a single-player DLC for GTA 5

5) There's not much left to do in GTA 5

There's only so much that a player can do in a game that is nearly a decade old and hasn't received any content updates; Grand Theft Auto 5 never received any significant additional content, be it through DLCs or routine updates. All major additions have solely been made for its online counterpart.

This online variant is, of course, vastly different from the single-player experience. It is much more grind-based and can easily get repetitive. Although GTA 5 was somewhat more sandbox than its immediate predecessor, GTA 4, it was still not nearly as open-ended.

Players complained about the map being too bland and empty, claiming that there isn't much to do once the storyline is over. This title obviously stands in stark contrast to games like San Andreas or Red Dead Redemption 2, which fans believe offered a much more engaging sandbox, open-ended experience.

4) Players are growing impatient with waiting for GTA 6

Although Rockstar announced the existence of Grand Theft Auto 6 earlier this year, it is yet to follow up on the announcement. There has been no further information on the game as of now, and players are growing impatient. The numerous unofficial leaks that have come about have only managed to increase this hype and impatience.

A DLC might just be what the playerbase needs to engage in before getting to play the upcoming title.

3) Take-Two's stance against modding

By serving DMCA notices to modders, Take-Two has demonstrated that they won't think twice before enraging the fanbase. Modding has been an important part of the Grand Theft Auto community ever since Grand Theft Auto 3 was released on PC. By taking such a strident anti-mod stance, Take-Two has only managed to irritate the fans.

This policy has only affected total-conversion mods, especially those that replaced the Grand Theft Auto 5 map with those from earlier games. However, such total conversion mods only increase the game's replayability, which means that most players wouldn't want to replay the game if not for these mods. This, in turn, speaks volumes about the necessity of a single-player expansion.

2) There hasn't been a single-player Rockstar experience in years

Since the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018, Rockstar has not released any new games or even single-player content for their already-existing games. The DLCs in GTA Online are vastly different from what a single-player Rockstar Games title usually offers; they feel nowhere near as grounded and intense.

As a result, most fans of the single-player Rockstar titles have moved on to something else. The core fanbase still prefers a new title over an update for the Online version of the game. Moreover, single-player DLCs have also been a major feature of the GTA series, starting with the very first game.

GTA Vice City and San Andreas can also be considered as expansions of GTA 3 since they aren't numbered and were made using the same engine. Grand Theft Auto 4 also continued the trend with two different expansions based on the same map, but this tradition died with GTA 5.

1) Players are losing interest in GTA Online

The player count for Grand Theft Auto Online hasn't been as high recently as it was in the last two years. The COVID-19 lockdowns saw a spike in the number of players the game had, especially due to the Epic Games Store giveaway. The Los Santos Tuners DLC that came out last year also managed to attract a huge playerbase.

Even with the next-gen release on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, there haven't been as many players in the last couple of months. And this is another reason why a GTA 5 single-player DLC would be nice to have.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far