5 reasons to pre-order GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition right now

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is just two days away from release and players can't wait to dive into the world of the classic games again. Rockstar Games has put the title up for pre-order on their store as well as the respective console stores for players to be able to buy the game before it is released.

When the GTA Trilogy was finally officially announced by Rockstar after the initial leaks, many fans were extremely excited to be able to play their favorite GTA titles. Since the game is already up for pre-order, we have listed some good reasons in this article to go ahead and pre-order the game.

5 reasons why players should pre-order the remastered GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

5) Support Rockstar Games

Often, gamers love pre-ordering games to give the company an affirmation that they are excited to play its offerings. This trend has been a part of the gaming community for many years, where players can buy the games before its released.

Receiving preorders for the games lets Rockstar know exactly how excited the fans are for the game and encourages them to work harder on similar projects. Perhaps it might even motivate them to remaster the Red Dead Redemption as well!

4) Store servers might have issues on release day

When a new game from a highly popular franchise like GTA is released there are millions of people ready to buy the game on its release date. This often causes many online storefronts to have server issues due to the heavy traffic. Pre-ordering the GTA Trilogy will reduce the load on the store servers so players can successfully buy the game without the page experiencing a time-out.

3) Skip download time

Rockstar has allowed players who pre-order the game to download up to 99% of the game files, which will save them a lot of downloading time once the game is ready to play. Due to internet speeds varying across the globe, it could take players many hours or even a whole night to download the GTA trilogy. To avoid this once the game is released, many players pre-order and pre-load the game before hand.

2) Jump right into action

Once the game is released, many players want to be the first to launch the game and jump right in. Pre-ordering and downloading the games helps fans skip the tedious process of buying and downloading the game which might take up to a few hours before they can start the game. This is really helpful for streamers and content creators who need to be among the first few to publish content related to the GTA Trilogy.

1) Bonus $10 Credit

Rockstar Games is giving the fans $10 credit on the next purchase of any game made by them if players pre-order the GTA Trilogy. Players can claim this $10 credit to buy any game from the Rockstar store valued at 15$ or more. This credit can only be availed of before January 5, 2022 so if there's any other Rockstar title you've been meaning to get, it is advisable to pre-order the Definitive Edition for this discount.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee