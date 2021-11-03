How to pre-order GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition on PC: A step-by-step guide

The GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition is coming out on November 11th on PC, Playstation and Xbox. Digital pre-orders for the game are now live on the Playstation, Microsoft and Rockstar Games Store.

The game is priced at 59.99 in the United States across all platforms. This is a pre-order price that might become lesser once the game is released.

Currently, the GTA Trilogy is only available in digital form, with physical copies of the game coming out in December for last-gen consoles and Nintendo Switch.

Here is a guide on how to order GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition on PC.

A step-by-step guide on pre-ordering GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

Step 1: Download Rockstar Games Launcher

Rockstar Games Launcher (Image via Rockstar)

Rockstar Games Launcher is a game launcher developed by Rockstar that can be used to access all Rockstar titles that can be played on PC like GTA 5, GTA 4, Red Dead Redemption 2 and now GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

Players will need to download this launcher to access the game.

Download the launcher here.

Step 2: Create a Social Club account

Rockstar Social Club (Image via Rockstar)

A Social Club account is equivalent to a Steam or Epic Games account wherein players will need to be logged into this account to access the Rockstar Games Store.

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition can only be pre-ordered on the Rockstar Games Store as it isn't available on Steam and Epic Games store yet. It will eventually be released, but nobody knows when.

Step 3: Go to the official GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition page on Rockstar Games Store

GTA Trilogy Page on Rockstar Games Store (image via Rockstar)

Once players are signed in to Social Club, they can access the game page on the Rockstar Games Store.

They need to select the platform they want to order the game and proceed with the payment to complete their order.

Step 4: Check Rockstar Games Launcher Library

Rockstar Games Launcher library (Image via Rockstar)

Once players have successfully purchased the game, it should show up in their library. Players can download the game a few days prior to its release and will be able to access the game upon release.

