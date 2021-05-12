5 reasons why the reversed engineered GTA III and Vice City is significant

There has been a lot of discussion going on lately regarding the reverse engineered mods involving GTA III and GTA Vice City found on Github.

Both games are fondly remembered for what they were back in the day. However, reverse engineering of these two titles does have some interesting implications regarding fan involvement directly with Rockstar property. That said, this article is specifically about re3 and reVC, which are reverse-engineered projects involving GTA III and GTA Vice City respectively.

There are several notable things about the two projects. As these projects have been DMCA'd by Take-Two in the past, it is apparent that Rockstar Games is aware of both re3 and reVC in some capacity. Some of the reasons why the reverse engineered GTA III and Vice City are significant has to do with Rockstar. Yet, the majority of these reasons will involve what fans can do with the projects.

Five reasons why the reversed engineered GTA III and Vice City is significant

#5 - Allows more implementation of other mods easily to these old titles

Graphical mods would be easier to implement (Image via DubStepZz (YouTube))

There are several reasons as to why GTA III and GTA Vice City don't get anywhere near as much love compared to GTA San Andreas and GTA 5 within the modding scene. One of the primary reasons is that the games are old and can be a mess to work with, especially since they aren't as popular as the series' more modern games.

Trying to change a game's code without understanding its source code can be a nightmare for programmers. Fortunately, projects like reVC and re3 release the code publicly, so other people around the world can see it.

What makes reVC and re3 work is that they work identically to GTA Vice City and GTA III in terms of functionality, but the code is different, meaning that Theo, one of the project's developers, was able to go against Take-Two's initial DMCA copyright claim.

#4 - These two old titles get to be in the spotlight again

Claude looking good in the sun (Image via re3 (Github))

It's no secret that GTA III and GTA Vice City are considered old games by the modern gaming world. It's been nearly 20 years since both games came out, so it's awesome to see fans working hard to release a modified source code for fans of these two titles.

GTA III and GTA Vice City are great games with their own legion of fans, but there is always a growing concern that the two titles are becoming more and more niche as the years go by. Fortunately, having a reversed GTA III and GTA Vice City can change that.

One of the biggest advantages to reverse engineering a project like either GTA Vice City or GTA III is that fans can always modernize the game to make it better. The two games don't have to be identical to their original games to be good, after all.

#3 - Game developer enthusiasts can study the code

An example of some code pertaining to collision (Image via Sportskeeda)

Everybody has to start from somewhere, so it wouldn't hurt to look at the modified source code to see how both GTA III and GTA Vice City work. Of course, they would have to spend a lot of time looking over all of the code, because this project looks reasonably large at a first glance.

Some directories are small and easy to navigate whilst others are much bigger and it takes some time to fully understand it. Either way, players don't always have to play the game to understand the game logic.

Just looking at the code is fascinating itself, which upcoming game developers could always use to understand how these two significant games were made. It doesn't apply to everybody, but it is a major benefit to projects like this one.

#2 - It lessens fans' need to rely on Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games logo (Image via Sprout Wired)

Normally, GTA fans have to rely on Rockstar Games to do everything involving GTA III and GTA Vice City. Fortunately, there is less of a need to rely on Rockstar Games to do all of the porting for them.

On a side note, the interesting battle between the re3 and reVC developers and Take-Two Interactive does show that fans aren't always powerless when facing a big corporation. Given that the projects were put back up fairly recently, there's always a chance new developments could be made to interest older GTA fans.

Of course, it is too early to tell how all of this will end. This project could be permanently canned in the future, but it's also possible that more reversed-engineered projects could be made for other GTA titles.

#1 - Allows players to play the game on any device

GTA Vice City on the Nintendo Switch (Image via LibertyCity.net)

Videos of gamers playing GTA III and GTA Vice City on the Nintendo Switch are largely thanks to projects like reVC and re3. GTA III and GTA Vice City were never officially released on the Nintendo Switch, but gamers can still play these fine games on the platform if they use the homebrew version of those games.

Fortunately, the development of this homebrew version was in large part thanks to these modders' hard work in reverse engineering both GTA III and GTA Vice City. Their work hasn't just worked out magnificently for the Nintendo Switch, as one can compile the code onto other consoles if they have the knowledge to do so.

Hence, players aren't bound to the whims of Rockstar Games if they wish to enjoy these two fine games whenever and wherever they'd please. Of course, since the code is public, players can modify it however they see fit and for whatever device they wish to play on.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.