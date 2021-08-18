5 reasons why Rockstar should release a GTA 5 Android port before GTA 6

GTA fans have been expecting a new title for several years. Similarly, mobile gamers have been demanding an Android port for GTA 5.

GTA 5 has been kept alive through its online counterpart for close to eight years now. Rockstar has been releasing continual updates for GTA Online, which still turns out to be quite successful.

However, there haven't been any announcements regarding the next title or an Android port of GTA 5. This article discusses some of the reasons why an Android port should come out before GTA 6.

These are clear reasons why an Android port of GTA 5 should arrive before GTA 6

1) 20th Anniversary

GTA 3 is about to celebrate its 20th Anniversary this year. With this comes the great news that the 3D trilogy will be getting remasters. This hasn't been officially confirmed yet, but it could turn out to be true.

With this comes an excuse to port over GTA 5 to Android. This could be the best surprise that mobile gamers could ever get.

2) A large number of GTA fans on Android

The GTA series is renowned among the majority of gamers around the world. GTA games become instantly popular no matter which platform they land on. Most GTA ports have been made for the Android market, and all of them are equally popular.

There's a large fanbase waiting to play a new GTA game on Android as soon as it comes out. Rockstar should release a GTA 5 port to satisfy the mobile gaming community.

3) Android needs an HD Universe port

Most 3D Universe GTA games have been ported over to Android, with the exception of GTA Vice City Stories. Rockstar has also ported Bully, another open-world game of that time.

However, there is yet to be any Android game based on the HD Universe. Since GTA 5 is the biggest hit they've ever made, Rockstar should look to port it over to Android.

4) Modern devices are quite capable

Mobile devices are getting more powerful by the day. Several smartphones have come up over the years which have been designed specifically for gaming.

While GTA 5 is still quite a hardware-intensive game for Android, its release will prompt mobile developers to make more powerful devices.

5) A lucrative opportunity

Mobile gamers are usually less willing to purchase a game that would cost as much as a PC/console title. However, free-to-play games with in-app purchases are a massive success for the Android market.

GTA Online is already set to become such a free-to-play title. Thus, Rockstar could make it work for Android by making it less expensive and more varied microtransactions.

This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

