5 of Sykkuno's best GTA 5 RP clips in July 2021

Thomas, also known as Sykkuno, is one of the biggest GTA RP streamers on Twitch, with his channel having 3.5 million followers.

Sykkuno's GTA 5 RP videos are on the funnier side as he and his friends mess around on the NoPixel RP server.

Sykunno role-plays as "Yuno Syk", an intelligent hacker who uses his talent to conduct robberies.

Sykkuno has also collaborated with other streamers on NoPixel like Buddha and XQC.

In this article, we will look at Sykkuno's best GTA 5 RP clips.

Sykkuno's best GTA 5 RP clips

#1- Raemond chases Sykkuno

In this clip, Sykkuno punches Raemond, before Raemond starts chasing him in retaliation with a hammer in her hand. During the chase, Raemond gets close to killing Sykkuno but dies in an unexpected explosion.

This clip is super funny as the explosion was very unpredictable. Sykkuno can be seen trying to hold in his laughter and maintain character.

#2- Yuno robs a bank for the demon dudes

In this clip, Yuno Syk robs a bank with his crew. He and his crew really fail to put up a tough guy act and constantly burst out laughing. They try to intimidate the hostages but end up giving them water and sandwiches.

Later on, a police officer arrives and Yuno Syk starts negotiating with the officer and makes the situation worse. Yuno Syk forces the hostage to speak to the officer and say nice things about him.

#3- Yuno makes officer AJ Trooper pick up money

In this clip, Yuno Syk robs a bank with a police officer who shouldn't be there.

When the officer starts to put money in his bag, Sykkuno takes out his phone and starts filming the officer. The officer gets worried and Sykkuno calms him down by saying that the video is for his grandma and that it won't be used to increminate the officer.

#4- Sykkuno opens the lower vault in one try

In this clip, Sykkuno pulls off the golden laptop hack in a single try.

The golden laptop hack is known to be very tough, and players were shocked to see Sykkuno do it on the first try.

Many streamers and GTA RP YouTubers also reacted to this clip.

#5- End of the Rainbow Road heist

In this clip, Sykkuno has a succesful getaway after finishing the rainbow road heist.

The rainbow road heist was a hesit planned by Sykkuno, XQC, Buddha and Blaustoise. The plan was that there would be crew members at three places on the map - Fleeca Bank, Paleto Bank and the Vault. All of these places would be hit at once and the crew members would take everyone by surprise.

Sykkuno's reaction is a mix of relief and disbelief that he got away with the biggest heist in the history of the NoPixel GTA RP server.

