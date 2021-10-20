5 things that aren't what they seem to be in GTA San Andreas

Some aspects of GTA San Andreas can easily confuse a player for what they truly represent.

GTA San Andreas is an old game that doesn't explain every single detail to the player. Hence, it's easy to assume that something should do one thing, but it ends up doing something else entirely. Likewise, sometimes there is some questionable logic associated with GTA San Andreas that might confound a player.

Either way, not everything is as it seems. This article will cover some confusing aspects of GTA San Andreas that players might have thought about at least once. They're not the only examples, but they stick out for one reason or another.

Five parts of GTA San Andreas that aren't what they seem to be

5) Heart attacks

Heart attacks don't actually exist in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

When CJ gets fat, the game tells the players that they "run the risk of a heart attack." While this is true in real life, it doesn't apply to any feature or mechanic in GTA San Andreas. In this game, there are no heart attacks.

Hence, CJ can get as fat as he would like without fearing the possibility of getting Wasted. He will be slower than usual, but he won't be in danger of dying. GTA San Andreas players have spread rumors of heart attacks in the past, but it's only possible through mods.

There is a feature related to eating that can kill the player, but it's starvation. In this scenario, it's the complete opposite of CJ being too fat.

4) Official art misconception

The man in the orange outfit is OG Loc, not CJ (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many GTA San Andreas players think that this official artwork depicts Carl Johnson. Except it doesn't. It displays OG Loc rather than CJ. It's easy to overlook this fact as OG Loc looks noticeably different in-game (and lacks a mustache).

The Grove Street Families were once known as the Orange Grove Families before GTA San Andreas was released, and this official artwork is reflective of that fact.

Of course, OG Loc never wears this outfit in-game.

3) Aztecas' friendship with the GSF

CJ and the Aztecas (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Varrios Los Aztecas is Cesar's main gang in GTA San Andreas. Cesar is a trusted ally of CJ, and the latter even helps out the Aztecas in Los Desperados. Despite that, they will still be hostile to CJ if they see him in the neighborhood.

Hence, they can provoke and attack CJ. It won't always happen, but it's still strange because CJ and Cesar are close. Other gangs like the San Fierro Rifa are passive by comparison.

2) Luck stat

Contrary to popular opinion, the Luck stat doesn't affect gambling in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

One would think that the Luck stat affects one's odds of winning when gambling at one of GTA San Andreas's casinos. However, it doesn't affect it at all (contrary to what one might think). There is a gambling skill, but that's separate from the Luck stat.

GTA San Andreas players can increase their Luck by collecting Horseshoes. However, it doesn't do anything useful for the player. It's easy to see why one would assume it affects gambling, especially given the whole Las Venturas motif.

1) Individual Oysters don't directly boost the player's Lung Capacity

One Oyster doesn't do anything (Image via Rockstar Games)

Collecting all Oysters does max out the player's Lung Capacity. However, collecting one individual Oyster doesn't boost this skill by a small amount. Instead, it's only the act of diving underwater that increases the player's Lung Capacity.

Collecting one Oyster by itself doesn't do anything. Like other collectibles in GTA San Andreas, the player must collect everything to reap its benefits.

