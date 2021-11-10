5 things in GTA 3 that will be better-looking with the remastered trilogy’s enhanced graphics

The first time players played GTA 3, they were in awe of the beautiful 3D world created by Rockstar for the title. It was the first time fans got to experience a GTA title in 3D, and they instantly fell for its graphics. Although the game is not as pretty as Vice City or San Andreas, it was still a big step for Rockstar Games.

The title's success was the reason Rockstar Games could create games like GTA Vice City and San Andreas. There are many things about GTA 3 that players cant wait to see in the definitive edition, and here is a top-five list of things that will look much better in the remaster of the game.

GTA 3: Five things that will look better with the remastered trilogy’s improved graphics

5) The Dodo

The Dodo is the first plane ever to be featured in a GTA title. The Dodo in GTA 3 is a broken plane with chopped-off wings that is quite difficult to fly in GTA 3. The pun behind the name of the aircraft is that it's based on the flightless bird, the dodo, and the plane in the game has its wings chopped off.

4) Callahan Bridge

The Callahan Bridge is an iconic suspension bridge that connects southwestern Portland Island with east-central Staunton Island in Liberty City. This bridge suffers a bomb attack from the Colombian Cartel at the beginning of the game and gets repaired after the completion of the mission Last Requests.

3) Portland El (Train)

The Portland Elevated Railroad is a rail line that runs across Portland, Liberty City. The Portland El has stations in Hepburn Heights, Saint Mark's, and at the edge of Chinatown. It is always fun to travel around in the EL's in GTA 3 as it is a unique feature that players get to experience for the first time in 3D.

2) Cochrane Dam

The Cochrane Dam is a hydroelectric power plant located at Shoreside Vale in GTA 3. This is where the final mission of GTA 3 takes place, where Claude kills members of the Colombian Cartel and their leader Catalina at the lower level of the damn. Players can't wait to see how the place of the final showdown looks in the remaster of GTA 3.

1) Claude

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Claude is the silent protagonist of GTA 3. It isn't easy to write a story around a character that doesn't talk, and Claude is still extremely loved by the community. He gets mixed up with the Colombian Cartel while robbing a bank with his ex-girlfriend Catalina. Fans have been waiting to see how Claude looks in the Definitive Edition of GTA 3.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar