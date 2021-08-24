5 things GTA 4 could have done better with its gameplay

GTA 4 is the sixth installment in the GTA series and many fans argue that it had one of the best stories in the franchise.

Released in 2008, GTA 4 was the first game from Rockstar in the HD universe. The game had unbelievable graphics and gameplay options for its time. It was based in the famous Liberty City and players loved the sense of nostalgia of playing in a city they had explored before.

Although GTA 4 was a hit, there were still some things that Rockstar could have done to make the gameplay even better.

GTA 4: 5 things that could have been done to further improve its gameplay

1) Balancing on top of a truck

Niko falling off a truck in GTA 4 (Image via Youtube/Danilo Oliveira)

Getting on top of a vehicle is a simple action that players are used to seeing in older games. Players would climb a vehicle and stand on top while the NPC took them around. This was a favorite pastime in previous GTA titles. GTA 4, however, removed this function. As a result, Niko is unable to stand still while on top of a moving vehicle.

2) Swimming underwater

Swimming underwater in GTA 5 vs Swimming on the surface in GTA 4 (Image via Youtube/Danilo Oliveira)

Both GTA San Andreas and GTA 5 have the option for the player to swim underwater. However, Rockstar games removed this feature from GTA 4. Removing this feature from the game reduced the amount of things players could do in GTA 4.

3) Character customization

Character customization is one of the key features of every RPG. In GTA 4, players can't customize their character like they did in the previous games. The game lacks access to the barberstore and the tattoo store. Players love customizing the appearance of their character, so the unavailability of this feature in GTA 4 really let players down.

4) Vehicle modification

GTA 4 lacks a customization shop for vehicles. This feature is available in GTA San Andreas, and players can take their favorite ride to the mod garages and change up the looks of the car by quite a bit. This feature went missing in GTA 4, although players can respray their vehicles, they cannot get customizing options like adding spoilers, exhausts etc.

5) Shooting mechanic while scoping

Scoping in GTA 4 (Image via Youtube/Onespot Gaming)

Players in GTA 4 cannot move when they are scoping with a weapon. This makes gun combat a little more difficult in the game. In GTA 5, however, players can move while scoping with a weapon. This helps players achieve more angles to get the right shot from a sniper or a rifle.

Note: The article solely reflects the views of the writer.

