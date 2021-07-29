5 things GTA San Andreas did better than GTA 5

The comparison between two of the most iconic GTA titles of all time is practically inevitable. While most players label San Andreas the quintessential GTA experience, the reins of the franchise have been in the hands of GTA 5 for over half a decade now.

Of course, this begs the comparison between the two highly successful and popular titles from the franchise. Now, before delving into it, it should be noted that the two titles were released during two different ages of gaming.

GTA San Andreas features quite detailed and beautiful graphics for its age. But it is no wonder that GTA 5 would have the edge in terms of visuals. The graphics of GTA 5 do not disappoint, and it is one of the major selling points for the game.

However, the two titles can be compared in terms of gameplay style, characterization, storyline and so on.

5 things that prove GTA Sandreas to be superior to GTA 5

1) Soundtrack

Of course, it goes without saying that GTA San Andreas features some of the best music. The opening theme of the game has achieved legendary status, and is still iconic enough to be fresh in the community's memory.

Very few video game soundtracks have been able to capture the essence of the game as beautifully as that of GTA San Andreas, featuring some of the freshest beats from '90s Hip-Hop.

2) Storyline

This is something that many in the community have widely discussed. While GTA 5 does an interesting job of intertwining three storylines - almost like a Tarantino movie - it can still get a little confusing.

Furthermore, it causes the failure of a few of the major incidents to hit home with the players, who don't invest themselves completely in all three stories.

However, in GTA San Andreas, CJ instantly becomes an identifiable protagonist. Players can immediately invest in CJ's hustle as it is easier to focus on one character with a game that already has a lot going on simultaneously.

3) Gameplay

Since it features three simultaneous stories, there is just a lot to do in GTA 5, with the progress of side missions often confusing players about the storyline of the main quests. While it is true that GTA 5 features a vast world of endless opportunities, it can sometimes get in the way of the gameplay.

Meanwhile, GTA San Andreas offers a more streamlined gameplay experience, which perfectly balances the sidequests and main story. Moreover, having one protagonist works in the favor of the game.

Rewards and game progression

Also, GTA San Andreas works on a gameplay and rewards-based system.

When players start out with CJ, he is downright broke. Meanwhile, Michael from GTA 5 already owns a big house and fancy cars.

Therefore, with CJ, GTA San Andreas offers players the space to grow more, grow their street cred from scratch and earn their own crew. It was an enjoyable journey from tank tops and bicycles to fancy suits and sports cars.

4) Characters

It can be said without hesitation that GTA 5 features some pretty toxic characters. The characters might be interesting, but they are certainly not lovable, with the exception of Franklin perhaps.

On the other hand, GTA San Andreas has gifted the community with some unforgettable and iconic characters. Although Big Smoke and Ryder turn out to be traitors, they are two of the most popular characters from the franchise.

5) Maps

This aspect is a bit tricky to compare, as both the maps of GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas have their merits. While GTA 5 features the largest map in the franchise yet, it also has a lot of empty spaces in it, covered in mountains and forests. On the plus side, the open world allows players to go on vacations.

GTA San Andreas features a more compact map, complete with urban locales. In a sense, it can be said that the map of GTA San Andreas was perfect with respect to the treatment of the game's storyline.

