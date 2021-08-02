5 things GTA San Andreas did better than GTA 5

Almost two decades after its release, GTA San Andreas is still all the rage in 2021, and judging by the indestructible reputation it's built over the years, it will be so for the foreseeable future.

There is no doubt whatsoever about the technological superiority of GTA 5. For all its incredible characters and thrilling missions, GTA San Andreas, admittedly, suffered from poor graphics; whereas, GTA 5 is as robust and fleshed out as it is possible to be on screen.

This article, hence, does not focus on the technological aspect of either of these games. GTA San Andreas was released in 2004 and GTA 5 entered the market almost a decade later.

It will not only be unfair but also illogical to compare the two games in terms of their graphics and visual effects.

Instead, this article will focus on the stuff that turns a game from a fluffy piece of technology to an enthralling, encapsulating universe of adventure and escapism.

GTA San Andreas has unanimously been agreed upon as the most memorable game in the series. Let's see what makes it even better than GTA 5.

5 things that make GTA San Andreas better than GTA 5

1) Protagonists

Admittedly, GTA 5 left every other game in the series behind by featuring 3 playable characters instead of just 1, but few people would prefer any of those incredibly diverse protagonists over Carl Johnson, the lead exemplar starring in GTA San Andreas.

While Michael, Franklin and the unhinged result of a broken family and brutal karma, Trevor, make for an enviable trio, they are nowhere near as profound, relatable and likable as CJ, whose frank self-deprecation cracks people up more often than they can count.

CJ was truly a great protagonist and while this point is subject to personal taste and preferences, no one can deny that he's the most memorable character in the series.

2) Storyline

GTA 5's storyline wasn't bad but it wasn't that extraordinary either. GTA San Andreas' storyline, on the other hand, was a lot more profound and relatable. CJ's personal struggles and family issues added a lot of flavor to the flow of the plot and made the overall game a lot more engaging.

3) Plot Twists

Another thing that made GTA San Andreas so much more memorable for fans was the iconic betrayal of Big Smoke. Not only did it go down in history as the most shocking moment for fans but also made the game absolutely unforgettable.

GTA 5 also featured a few plot twists but they were nowhere near as good as those in GTA San Andreas.

4) Realistic Gunplay

While the guns featured in GTA San Andreas weren't as grand and advanced as those in GTA 5, they allowed for realistic gameplay. GTA 5 guns are rather robotic and the bullets seem to have a mind of their own.

5) Missions

Last but not least, GTA San Andreas is known for its difficult and extremely entertaining missions. While GTA 5's missions didn't make for a walk in the park, they didn't allow for a lot of entertainment either.

Some were so impossibly difficult and boring that they almost made players want to give up on the game altogether. GTA San Andreas, on the other hand, reserved a relatively permanent spot in the limelight in terms of its missions.

