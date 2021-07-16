5 things GTA San Andreas did better than GTA Vice City

GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City are two of the most popular titles in the series, the records of which have set quite an ambitious benchmark for the subsequent games.

GTA San Andreas follows the story of CJ, the "softest" protagonist in the entire series, while GTA Vice City follows the story of Tommy Vercetti, the most notorious criminal kingpin of all time. The internet is rife with discussions about which game is better but the stats seem to be in favour of GTA San Andreas.

This article talks about 5 things that GTA San Andreas did better than GTA Vice City.

5 reasons why GTA San Andreas is better than GTA Vice City

#5 Bigger map and more activities

GTA San Andreas' map is relatively large and would take at least a few days to fully explore; whereas, GTA Vice City's map is very small and can be explored fully in a few hours.

As such, there's a lot players can do in GTA San Andreas apart from stealing vehicles and robbing stores. In comparison, GTA Vice City is rather limited in its side activities.

#4 Versatile protagonist

Tommy Vercetti was the first protagonist in the series who could speak, but GTA Vice City did somewhat take after the GTA III engine, which at times can be extremely frustrating.

Carl Johnson from GTA San Andreas, on the other hand, is more like a half-finished canvas for people to furnish the way they like. He could be turned into a muscular beefcake, given eccentric haircuts, bizarre tattoos and a lot more. This allowed players to not only have fun playing with the protagonist, but also make him into a character of their own ideal.

#3 Features

In terms of features, GTA San Andreas was a lot more advanced than its predecessor. Players could ride a bicycle, drive a train, get a clothing service, swim, kick back with a glass of beer, play arcade games and a lot more. While GTA Vice City was equally diverse in its own way, it did not boast as many features as GTA San Andreas.

#2 Myths and Legends

Every GTA game has had a bunch of myths and legends associated with it, but GTA San Andreas was particularly popular for giving people the chills. GTA Vice City, on the other hand, didn't feature a whole lot of myths and legends and while that doesn't necessarily make the former a better game, it does give it an edge over the latter.

#1 Theme and Storyline

This might be labeled as more of a subjective take, but GTA San Andreas' theme and storyline is unanimously agreed upon to be more dark and gripping. Thanks to GTA Vice City's obvious homage to Scarface, it is considered to be a less original game; whereas, the likes of GTA San Andreas have seldom been seen before and, at least in this regard, fares better than GTA Vice City.

