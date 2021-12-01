5 things from GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition that Rockstar should avoid doing to GTA 6

GTA fans continue to wonder if and when there will be a GTA 6 announcement. There is no news from Rockstar Games about the title as players wait patiently for any word on the new game.

Meanwhile, the launch of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition could be considered a failure, as it tarnished the reputation that Rockstar Games built up over the years. Developers Grove Street Games were, by and large, unable to capture the essence of the original trilogy in the remaster.

Although the Definitive Edition of the original trilogy failed due to the many bugs and glitches in the game, there were a few new features added to them. And this article takes a look at everything from the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition that Rockstar should avoid repeating in GTA 6.

5 things from GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition that Rockstar Games should avoid in GTA 6

5) Using the generic character models for barbers

The original GTA San Andreas had a unique character in the game as the barber. In the definitive edition, the character was changed to a generic NPC (non-player character) from the game. If GTA 6 is in development, many fans will be hoping that the barber has a unique character model to make the game feel more immersive.

4) Having limited haircut options

The original version of GTA San Andreas had a large variety of haircut options in the game. However, in the Definitive Edition, Rockstar Games reduced the number of available haircuts.

One of the best features of GTA San Andreas was that players could customize the look of their character. As such, having a limited list of hairstyles was quite disappointing, who will be hoping that there are a large number of hairstyles in GTA 6.

3) Removing fog from the game

In the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, Rockstar Games removed the fog to showcase the increased draw distance. This was met with a lot of criticism as that led to the map looking much smaller. Many players hated how the game looked as they could see big objects from a distance but still faced the problem of other objects just popping up when they got closer. Players hope that this is not the case in GTA 6.

2) Have fewer pedestrians

In the Definitive Edition of the GTA Trilogy, Rockstar Games reduced the number of civilians and traffic vehicles. This put off many players as they liked having more NPCs on the street to create havoc. Fans will be hoping that GTA 6 has a lot of NPCs to interact with and fight with on the roads.

1) New rain graphics

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The new rain effects are almost seizure-inducing. Many players hope that Rockstar Game uses a different effect to portray rain in the games. The rain in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition makes the whole screen unseeable and is extremely distracting to the point where it's made the game unplayable for many players.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee