5 things that new players should avoid doing in GTA Online

Any new game is hard to get used to, but when it's as expansive and open-ended as GTA Online, it can be exponentially more difficult.

GTA Online is widely considered to be a far more accessible online multiplayer game than some of the other conventional ones in the market. While that is largely true in terms of the system and gameplay mechanics, it can still be quite challenging.

In order to not come off as someone who is detrimental to a mission or heist in GTA Online, here are some things that players should avoid doing in the game.

5 things that beginners should avoid doing in GTA Online

#1 - Quitting midway

There is nothing as annoying as getting halfway through a tough GTA Online heist and having a crew member quit on you. The fact that all progress is then lost is absolutely soul-crushing.

If a player cannot spend much time playing GTA Online, they should avoid joining a random crew for heists or missions. Quitting midway should never be an option as it ruins everyone else's game.

#2 - Not communicating

Having fun in GTA Online is key, but having fun at the expense of others is not cool.

In a heist situation in GTA Online, players have to be efficient when cutting through NPCs and getting hold of all that loot in the vault.

When a new player starts messing up the plan just to shoot random NPCs instead of doing their task, it is absolutely horrid. Reckless abandonment of objectives and roles is detrimental to the process.

It is imperative for players to communicate and talk with each other to figure out the next move. Communication is key to success during heists. If the player doesn't have a mic, they should wait for their crew to point out their tasks.

#3 - Spending money outlandishly

New players in GTA Online are likely to get excited by the variety of vehicles, weapons and items in the game. Especially with the PS Plus 1m bonus, it is easy for players to spend all their unearned money on lavish purchases like an Oppressor MKII or an Executive Office.

Spending money without knowing exactly what it is they are purchasing is a big no-no. Players should figure out what their immediate needs are and spend accordingly in GTA Online.

#4 - Disrupting high-level players' resupply/sell runs

The temptation to destroy moving cargo in GTA Online is understandable. However, the smarter player knows not to give in. This is mostly because it is not polite and will incur the wrath of high-level players.

Messing about with other players is encouraged in GTA Online, but never at the expense of them losing precious cargo. While the game does encourage other players to disrupt cargo runs by broadcasting their location, it is almost an unspoken agreement among players not to do it.

#5 - Being a freeloader

A freeloader is essentially someone who shows up for the heist finale without lending a hand in the set-up and still expects an equal cut. It is a given that randoms will sometimes be called upon for heist finales, but they should never expect an equal cut.

Most times, players will accept a smaller cut in exchange for simply being allowed to join a massively lucrative heist. Throwing a fit when one doesn't get the money they think they are owed is simply not the best way to play GTA Online.