5 things from past GTA titles that GTA 6 should avoid

When it comes to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, most fans want Rockstar to look back to past GTA titles for inspiration, but there are certain things those games had that GTA 6 should avoid. This includes incredible difficulty spikes in some missions, removing or dumbing down some decent features, ridiculous police AI behavior, and more.

As a truly next-gen game that fans are incredibly hyped for, Grand Theft Auto 6 should avoid all past mistakes in order to be crowned as the best game in the franchise. So here are some things it shouldn't do.

Note: This article is entirely subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 mistakes in past GTA titles that GTA 6 should avoid repeating

1) Difficulty spikes

Past GTA titles in the series are notorious for having ridiculous difficulty spikes in between the storyline. Many players still prefer to use 100% save games for the 3D Universe titles as the thought of replaying missions like Espresso-2-Go!, Learning to Fly, Free Fall, or Zero's annoying RC missions makes them anxious.

The HD Universe isn't free from this either, with Paper Trail and Derailed being perfect examples of missions made difficult just to frustrate players. As such, difficulty spikes are something GTA 6 should avoid doing, and instead, the level of difficulty in the game should be selectable.

2) Removing well-loved features

Removing immersive features shouldn't be a thing (Image via Rockstar Games)

Whenever a developer releases a sequel, fans expect the new game to have all the features of its predecessors along with some improvements and fresh implementations. However, that hasn't been the case for Grand Theft Auto. Rockstar removed several features from Grand Theft Auto IV that were already present in past GTA titles like San Andreas.

The extensive customization, vehicle modification, RPG-like aspects, and much more was missing. While the next game, Grand Theft Auto 5, brought back many of these features, it removed some others, like the ability to visit and eat at restaurants, Vigilante missions, bowling, and so on. GTA 6 should avoid removing any established feature that makes the series better.

3) Carrying an entire arsenal everywhere

The Weapon Wheel needs to be revamped (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most immersion-breaking elements from all past GTA titles is that you can literally carry an entire arsenal of weapons in your pockets. Players can just magically summon an entire RPG out of nowhere or switch between three to four different assault rifles almost instantaneously during combat.

Those who want immersion have tried to limit this by getting all their weapons removed and only carrying a handgun or two. Rockstar have made immersive worlds for their Grand Theft Auto titles, so this is a feature that GTA 6 should avoid if they want more realism in their game.

4) Phone calls

Ever since the phone was introduced in Grand Theft Auto 4, it became much more annoying than it should've been. What was seen as a convenient and ingenious feature was soon hated by many because of the incessant phone calls from various in-game contacts. Some fans found it annoying that Roman would frequently call Niko, asking him to hang out.

That said, this was nothing compared to Grand Theft Auto Online, where phone calls became so incessant that you'd get bombared with constant calls the moment you started the game. This is one feature that GTA 6 should avoid at all costs and it should remain buried in past GTA titles instead.

5) Unrealistic cop behavior

The cops in almost all past GTA titles except for Grand Theft Auto 4 make no sense. They're too aggressive, willing to shoot you down instantly for minor crimes, even when you're unarmed. Now, the age-old joke of this is just how American cops are is getting too old, and is but a poor excuse for shoddy AI.

In some of the games, like Grand Theft Auto 5, the cops can automatically detect when and where you're committing a crime and just magically appear out of nowhere. GTA 6 should avoid such poor police AI and have more advanced behavior for them instead.