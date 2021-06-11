5 things Rockstar can do to make GTA 6's gameplay better than previous games

There have been several theories about GTA 6, including its setting, plot, and gameplay. Fans will have to wait for Rockstar to confirm any of these speculations, but they have high hopes for the game.

Each of them has made their own recommendations on how the sequel should be improved. Some of these are about basic gameplay enhancements, while others are about the plot and characters. Many fans have picked Red Dead Redemption 2 as the benchmark for future upgrades.

This article dives into a handful of tweaks suggested by fans that might significantly enhance gameplay.

Things Rockstar can do to improve the gameplay of GTA 6

1) Traffic Laws

GTA has always been about breaking the law and doing outrageous things. The most obvious example is violating traffic regulations. It is so normal in a GTA game that players don't even think about it.

While some argue that enforcing traffic regulations would waste a significant amount of time, others feel that it would immerse the player in the game world. A comprehensive gaming environment will encourage the user to take their time and enjoy it.

2) Limited weapons carry

One important component of GTA that breaks immersion is the player's ability to carry a whole arsenal in their pockets. They can summon an RPG, a machine gun, and an assault rifle from thin air, as well as a crazy quantity of ammo. Unfortunately, while this improves the game's entertainment factor, it does not improve its realism.

Players in Red Dead Redemption 2 can only carry weapons that they could feasibly carry themselves. Larger weapons and ammo are kept in their saddlebags, and they must rely heavily on their horses.

According to an unsubstantiated source, GTA 6 will already contain this ability, forcing players to rely on their car trunks to transfer weapons and armor.

3) Human shields

The ability to kidnap hostages was basic but much-needed functionality that was missing in GTA 5. The characters in GTA 5 can withstand far more harm than is humanly conceivable, which is likely why this functionality was unnecessary.

However, if the realism of GTA 6 is improved over its predecessors, using a human shield may become a required and enjoyable component of the game.

4) No Mission Fail

Removing the "Mission Failed" screen does not guarantee that players will always complete a mission successfully. What fans desire is for a failed mission to be integrated with the game world.

For instance, if a player misses a target, they may have to put more effort into finding them instead of restarting. Or, if they restart a miss, the characters react in such a manner that it feels like they're doing it again.

5) Complex melee combat

Melee combat in GTA 5 is yet another step back from GTA 4. When players hit an NPC, they go limp, and the combat moves are all repetitive. Fans want an improved melee combat system that includes counterattacks, grabs, throws, and even the ability to incapacitate enemies.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen