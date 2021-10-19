5 things Rockstar should give discounts on during Halloween in GTA Online

GTA Online has always come up with a Halloween update every year since 2015. This year, it is expected to arrive sometime next week, possibly on October 28. Meanwhile, players have been demanding for discounts on several in-game items.

Most of these are vehicles since they're the most common items going on sale frequently. Some of them are just fun to use, while others can be quite useful for every player. This article makes a list of a few such things in GTA Online that should get discounted prices on Halloween.

GTA Online: 5 in-game items that should go on sale this Halloween

5) Vigilante

GTA Online players who buy a Grotti Vigilante will not regret their purchase. This doesn't just apply to Batman fans, as this Batmobile is one the best vehicles in the game. Apart from its overpowered booster, it also comes with various weapons and is somewhat armored.

The normal price of the Vigilante is $3,750,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry. An expensive car like this should definitely get a discount once in a while.

4) Ruiner 2000

While the Vigilante is considered an expensive vehicle, its price is nothing compared to that of the Imponte Ruiner 2000. This weaponized vehicle is based on KITT from Knight Rider and costs $5,745,600 at Warstock Cache & Carry.

Although a Trade Price is available at $4,320,000, it is still more expensive than the Vigilante and most other vehicles. This vehicle isn't just appealing for its looks alone. It can be used as an effective Oppressor (Mk 2) killer in GTA Online.

3) Toreador

When it comes to countering the Oppressor Mk 2, the Toreador is usually one of the best options for a player. Priced at $3,660,000, it is not as expensive as the Ruiner 2000 and slightly cheaper than the Vigilante.

A skilled player can easily hunt down griefers in GTA Online with this car. The best ability is that it can become submersible. This helps in stealthy getaways and surprise attacks, although it would have been much better if GTA Online had more waterways.

2) One of the new tuners

The Los Santos Tuners update increased player traffic in GTA Online, and it's all thanks to the new tuner cars. Apart from their aesthetic appeal, these cars offer outstanding performance and are fun to drive. These are priced between around $1 to $2 million in the game.

1) Bunker

A bunker is the best choice for passive earnings in GTA Online. Hence, it would be quite beneficial if Rockstar decides to put bunkers up for sale this Halloween. Bunkers usually cost $1,165,000 - $4,070,000 in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

