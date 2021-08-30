5 times GTA games exceeded player expectations 

Rockstar Games has given birth to some of the finest open-world games since the inception of the GTA franchise.

What once started as an experiment escalated into one of the most successful ventures in the history of gaming.

Each title in the franchise has its perks. PS2-era titles, even though they miss out on modern-day mechanics and a fluid storyline, set an impetus for majestic titles that are yet to walk the virtual ramp.

Interestingly, every title has several common elements, including cutthroat storylines, explosive missions, vehicular chases, and more.

The subsequent section will throw more light on how the GTA franchise has bedazzled players since its establishment in 1997.

Reasons why GTA is way ahead of its time

1) Unparalleled combat mechanics

Since the older titles in the series have a more cartoonish vibe, it makes it difficult for players to take in-game combat seriously.

On the flip side, even with this cartoonish vibe, the PS2-era titles like GTA Vice City and GTA III never disappointed players.

Combat in GTA never fails to disappoint (Image via Rockstar Games)

These titles gave birth to a concept that was earlier considered unthinkable. Super-fast vehicular chases, intense shootouts with rival gangs, a criminal reputation, and more are elements that are straight out of a James Bond movie.

More importantly, with every title, Rockstar Games has made it possible for players to interact with other elements on the map, including side quests, NPCs, relationships and the ability to create an empire of their own via GTA Online.

2) Plot twists

Several missions in the franchise have been so meticulously planned that they're almost impossible to pull off.

It's safe to say that Rockstar Games was still developing when the older GTA titles came out.

Plot twists make GTA stand out (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not all missions in the prequels have a cogent ending, which has more or less worked out in the franchise so far.

GTA 4 and 5 have subtle yet impactful plot twists as opposed to their predecessors which didn't really follow a linear pattern.

These plot twists, however, make GTA the franchise it is today, setting it apart from all other titles that have tried to replicate its storytelling method, but have unsurprisingly failed.

3) Impeccable storyline missions

This list would be incomplete without mentioning what makes GTA the household name it is today.

Each mission in the franchise has a purpose. Each character, POI and protagonist all have a purpose. This might not always be easily identifiable, but Rockstar Games has tied all ends together in the last 24 years.

Impeccable storyline missions make GTA what it is today (Image via Rockstar Games)

Several NPCs have existed in other titles as well, insinuating that each character has a purpose and isn't easily forgotten.

4) A vast collection of weapons and cars

Mentioning the GTA franchise, but not mentioning the vast collection of cars and weapons would be rather unfair.

The series also comprises an impressive collection of cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

Each player has a different playstyle, and from the looks of it, Rockstar Games has taken it very seriously. From the fastest cars to the weapons that cause the most destruction, the GTA franchise has something in store for every player, which has been the driving reason behind its unexampled success.

5) Cheat codes

As mentioned before, several missions in the franchise are almost impossible to pull off.

The spawn jetback was an impressive addition to the GTA franchise (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cheat codes make the game a tad bit easier. There are cheats for health, wanted levels, vehicle spawns, and thanks to GTA San Andreas, a cheat to spawn a jetpack as well.

Edited by Allan Mathew