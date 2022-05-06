5 times GTA Online referenced Vice City

It's always fun to see newer games in a franchise paying homage to older titles, and that's exactly what GTA Online does with Vice City.

GTA Online references several games in the Grand Theft Auto series in some capacity, but Vice City gets a lot of attention due to various GTA 6 rumors.

Some references are just to the city, while others reference the game itself. A few of these references are also present in GTA 5, just by virtue of the game having largely the same map as GTA Online.

Five instances where GTA Online referenced Vice City

1) DJ Toni billboard

The relevant billboard (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are actually two major references to DJ Toni in GTA Online. The first is a billboard with her likeliness in Hawick, Vinewood. The second is a star at the Vinewood Walk of Fame. The former is easier to notice, particularly because it has its distinctive GTA Vice City art style.

For those that don't remember DJ Toni, she's the DJ for several radio stations in the earlier games:

Flash FM (Vice City & Vice City Stories)

Flashback FM (GTA III)

Technically speaking, both of these references are present in GTA 5. However, GTA Online uses the same map.

2) Vice City P.I.

It's a slot machine in the casino (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Diamond Casino & Resort has several slot machines, but this one might stand out to GTA Vice City fans.

The art style and name of this particular slot machine make it an apparent reference to that classic title. Players can also interact with it to gamble.

It's just a classic slot machine with some sound effects unrelated to the game. Still, it's pretty neat to look at when one is in the casino.

3) Race and Chase

How Vice City appears in Race and Chase: Crotch Rockets (Image via Rockstar Games)

The name of this game is a reference to Race 'n' Chase, which was the prototype name that eventually became Grand Theft Auto.

Aside from that, Race and Chase is a series of games that GTA Online players can play in their Arcade. Some familiar locations appear in these games, including:

Las Venturas

Liberty City

Los Santos

San Fierro

Vice City

Interestingly, Vice City's backdrop in this game is actually Downtown Los Santos from San Andreas.

4) Gordon Moorehead Rides Again

Vice City Stories had a radio segment back on VCPR involving Gordon Moorehead Rides Again. GTA 5 would later introduce several new TV shows, one of which was Gordon Moorehead Rides Again. It airs on CNT and is also watchable in GTA Online on that same network.

It's an easy reference to miss if players don't watch TV in the game or haven't played Vice City Stories to understand its origin. The show also mentions Gordon and company moving from that city to Los Santos.

5) Vices painting

The top part of the painting (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can decorate their Casino Penthouse with a wide variety of items, ranging from floor to wall pieces. The latter category has a painting that GTA Vice City players should recognize.

It's called "Vices," and it features a modified drawing of one of the Twins from the game. This painting is more revealing than the original artwork, and it only costs 7,800 Chips.

The Twins were the cover girls for GTA Vice City and played an extremely minor role in the game.

