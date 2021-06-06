5 tips for first-time GTA 5 RP players

Role-playing has always been a niche community in GTA but now with the introduction of GTA 5 RP servers, many new players are deciding to give it a shot.

Role-playing can be very hard to get into for new players. They have to manage everything from learning server specific commands to following RP rules. Many players find it too overwhelming.

Here is our list of tips for players that decide to play GTA RP for the first time.

Tips for GTA RP first-timers

5) Make a well written character

The character created for role-play is the most important aspect of GTA RP. Role-playing characters need to have a solid backstory which defines their personality. For example, the character hates cops because their father was killed by the police. A solid backstory will also make it clear who the character is as a person, and how they will react in a given situation.

4) Dress your character properly

GTA 5 has a ton of clothing options to pick from, so it can be a little tough for new players to refrain from changing their outfit to something cool daily. The clothing worn by the character should match their personality. For example, an FIB agent off duty will wear a plain t-shirt and cargo pants, not a Yeti hoodie and sneakers.

3) Play with friends in the beginning

Players should do a couple of RP sessions with their friends in the beginning. It kills the immersion to some degree if you know the person on the other end in real life, but it really helps if the basics are learnt with people who know that somebody is a new player. It even helps when the beginner does something wrong. Playing GTA RP with friends is a great way to master the basics without ruining somebody else's experience and immersion on the server.

2) Always follow rules

Always follow the rules and regulations of the server. This is very important as many new players constantly break the rules set by the admins and ruin the GTA RP experience for all the other players on the server.

If the rules of the server are broken, the admins can and will permanently ban players for breaking the server rules.

1) Pick a GTA RP server you like

GTA RP has a ton of different RP servers with different cultures and playstyles. Some servers may be too strict and hardcore for some players while some are very light hearted that it doesn't feel serious enough, and some others are in the middle, having aspects of both. It is important for players to try playing on different servers until they find the right fit for them.

