5 toughest missions in the entire GTA series 

Rockstar Games is behind two of the most successful franchises in the gaming fraternity, GTA and Red Dead Redemption.

Players need to finish missions and side missions to progress in the game. Both titles feature an extravagant amount of money, cars, and weapons, which come in handy while completing missions.

The missions are pretty interesting. However, some require extra tries because of how complicated they are. Naturally, players encounter these in the later stages of the game. While GTA 5 boasts several main and side missions, most titles in the franchise have a few annoying quests.

These annoying missions tickle our funny bones on the one hand but bring players closer to wanting to break their keyboard or their controllers.

While challenges are always appreciated by players, the following section will throw more light on the missions in the GTA series that are tough.

5 missions in the GTA series that annoy players

5) Robbing Uncle Sam (GTA San Andreas)

Rockstar Games has added palette cleansers to every iteration of the franchise. These are added between missions that involve intense crime and drama.

Robbing Uncle Sam is less difficult and more annoying. For an up-and-coming gangster to have to spend time in a warehouse trying to make a forklift work, this mission takes longer than usual to get past.

It is important to note that players need to use the right kind of weapon for this one. However, stealing from the National Guard isn't the most tricky part of this quest, operating the forklift is.

As CJ, players are tasked with operating a forklift to drop boxes on a truck. This is a difficult task amidst the continuous onslaught of the National Guard, coupled with operating a vehicle that isn't driver friendly at all.

4) Keep your friends close.. (GTA Vice City)

From a betrayal by a close friend to an intense chase sequence, this mission in Vice City comes straight out of a Hollywood set. Interestingly, this mission takes a lot of inspiration from movies like Scarface and The Godfather.

After being betrayed by Lance Vance, Tommy must track him down and kill him before he beheads rival boss, Sonny.

This mission has suspense, action and lots of explosions. In this quest, the odds are stacked against Tommy. He needs to head to the enemy's mansion and take down their mob, while also simultaneously tracing Lance to kill him.

Not only that, once that's done, the mission sends Tommy into yet another action sequence, to put an end to Sonny's reign. It's a mission inside a mission.

3) Bury the Hatchet (GTA 5)

This mission marks a turning point in GTA 5. This mission serves as a revelation for Trevor, who finds out the truth behind the death of a friend of his and Michael's, Brad.

This mission in the storyline cites Michael as a traitor. The mission takes place in a graveyard where Michael needs to fight off Wei Cheng's men. The mission is tough because there aren't many places to take cover in the graveyard and the vehicle is parked at a distance.

It's one of the missions in the franchise that requires a lot of patience and skill. However, it may require more than a few tries. The ending of the mission is rather sad as well. As soon as Michael gets to the vehicle, he finds out that its been destroyed by Trevor. All effort in vain.

2) Wrong side of the tracks (GTA San Andreas)

This mission involves the player chasing down a group of gang members on a dirt bike with Big Smoke taking charge of shooting them down.

This is easier said than done. The gang members are atop a moving train and the player must keep up with the train for Big Smoke to shoot them down.

As expected, the path is full of hurdles and obstacles, making the mission tougher than its supposed to be.

That along with Big Smoke's terrible accuracy makes this mission so annoying. Big Smoke hardly manages to take the goons down, and players have to make sure that their skills are on point.

Above everything else, Big Smoke slaps CJ in the face if the mission fails. "All we had to do was follow the damn train," he says before walking off in a jiffy.

1) Demolition man (GTA Vice City)

This mission has Tommy in control of an RC helicopter tasked with planting bombs at a construction site in GTA Vice City.

Handling the helicopter isn't easy, and the NPCs are rather vigilant. So, planting the bombs isn't easy either. The players need to plant all the bombs in a given time.

However, players have revealed that this mission requires practice before it gets doable.

It's safe to say that all missions involving an RC helicopter are a pain in the neck in the GTA series.

