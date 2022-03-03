5 TV shows that GTA 6 could take inspiration from

GTA 6 hopefuls have started to think about elements from some of their favorite shows and how Rockstar could use them in the next big game. There are some incredibly immersive TV shows that are just as addictive as GTA that are full of brilliant ideas.

It would not be the first time a show or movie has led to a great idea for a computer game. It is also something that gamers know Rockstar has done before when looking at Scarface and GTA Vice City as the main examples.

This article will talk about 5 TV shows that Rockstar could take inspiration from for GTA 6.

GTA 6 would recreate some TV show features so well

The above video showcases a selection of great movies and TV shows that Rockstar drew inspiration from for a number of the titles in the GTA franchise over the years.

Below are five TV shows fans think would be thought-provoking for Rockstar when considering GTA 6.

5) Mr. Robot

While Mr. Robot is not as action-packed as some gamers might like, it does cover every aspect of hacking and standing up against bad guys and the government. There is a lot that this show can teach Rockstar about that side of the criminal world.

Many GTA fans think an updated Lester character, maybe someone more like Elliot from the show, would be a welcome addition to the game and open it up much further to a different type of espionage mission for GTA 6.

4) Breaking Bad

While GTA fans would not really think of Walter White as the protagonist for the game, he and his fellow criminals from Breaking Bad would make the perfect addition as side characters or antagonists.

Even in the later seasons of Breaking Bad, there are many episodes to do with the cartel and the process of smuggling drugs around the country, and this is something Rockstar should keep in mind for GTA 6.

3) Ozark

While Ozark might not immediately stand out as violent as GTA games, the stories and crimes that ensue from the protagonist's line of work are very relevant. It follows a man who launders money for a Mexican cartel and gets his family and associates into unimaginable trouble.

This dark cartel-themed show is full of tension, death and suffering that could be crafted into a very intense storyline for GTA 6, possibly involving players in a similar world of money laundering, contract killings, and drugs.

2) Narcos

Narcos is an award-winning TV show on Netflix that follows the life and times of Pablo Escobar, the world's most infamous drug lord. GTA Vice City already saw Rockstar taking a lot of inspiration from the 1980s movie Scarface, which followed the tale of a Cuban immigrant working his way to the top of the criminal underworld.

Many fans think Narcos is another perfect show to inspire Rockstar to tell the story of a drug baron and his operations, for example, taking inspiration from many of the true stories recreated in the show.

1) The Wire

The Wire was released in 2002 and depicted life in the city and streets of Baltimore. Much of the show follows the lives of the police, while the rest focuses on criminals from every walk of life. It wouldn't be crazy to think that some ideas from this show might have even made it into GTA San Andreas.

And so it follows that Rockstar could definitely use the show as a source of inspiration when looking for new missions and criminals for GTA 6. Whether they need to study corner dealers or corrupt politicians, The Wire has it all.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi