5 unforgettable cheats in GTA history 

Since its inception, the GTA franchise has defined open-world gaming.

Every title in the series has its perks. The PS2-era titles, even though they did not boast HD graphics and modern mechanics, had perks of their own. The mind-bending plot twists, coupled with suspenseful storylines, were enough to keep players on tenterhooks.

However, cheats kept the players hooked as well. The GTA franchise comprises some of the whackiest cheats in the history of gaming, and those who grew up with the franchise might remember them fondly.

Some made the game rather chaotic, while others tickled our funny bones. The following is a list of some of the most memorable cheat codes the GTA franchise has given birth to.

Finest cheats in the GTA franchise

5) Lower wanted level

Players use this cheat code more often than they care to admit. The cheat code came in handy during challenging missions, where evading the cops was of paramount importance.

This cheat allowed players to walk away with impunity (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players can input the cheat in GTA Vice City and San Andreas, and the cops will just vanish from the scene, saving the players the trouble of trying to outsmart the authorities.

4) Rocketman

This list would be incomplete without mentioning a cheat code that took the community by storm when it was introduced in GTA San Andreas.

The cheat would spawn a jetpack, allowing players to evade uncomfortable situations. It gives players the freedom to access inaccessible rooftops, towers and more.

The jetpack allowed players to travel long distances without wasting time (Image via Rockstar Games)

More importantly, it saved a lot of time. GTA San Andreas has a gigantic map. Some of the missions send players to a different corner of the map.

Naturally, traveling by a vehicle, even by the fastest one, would take a lot of time. The jetpack bridged this difference and, unsurprisingly, is considered to be one of Rockstar Games' finest inclusions.

3) Destroying nearby cars

Destruction, violence and chaos are pretty synonymous with the GTA franchise. Several missions in the franchise involved a fast-paced vehicular chase, which wasn't easy.

It was introduced in GTA 3 and caused all nearby cars to explode (Image via Rockstar Games)

The cheat was introduced in GTA 3 and caused all the cars in the vicinity to explode. The cheat took a little time to get used to as it was pretty easy to harm the protagonist after commencing a chain of deadly explosions.

2) Explosive ammo

Rockstar Games introduced some of the most refined cheat codes via GTA 5. The title boasts an array of cheats that are useful and hilarious at the same time.

This code causes the kind of anarchy the GTA series is known for (Image via YouTube/racing car games)

Explosive ammo is one such cheat. In situations where the protagonist had to deal with scores of enemies, this cheat really came in handy.

However, this cheat, like several others, might put the player in danger if the round is fired too close to them.

1) Drunk mode

While it isn't safe to drink and drive in real life, it's pretty fun in the streets of Los Santos.

The aforementioned cheat turned the protagonist into a drunk buffoon, which made things more hilarious than complicated.

This cheat was more fun than complicated (Image via Rockstar Games)

Sadly, this cheat might not help the players in any way during a mission. But its inclusion indicates how Rockstar Games is trying to do something unique with every GTA title.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Sabine Algur